"Ryder Cup's like the World Cup" - $36M-worth soccer star shares experience of spending time with Team Europe at Bethpage

A biennial tournament in nature, the Ryder Cup has grown to become one of the most prestigious events in golf. While the tournament has earned many names and comparisons, a soccer legend recently compared it to the World Cup.

Ad

The soccer legend in question is $36M-worth Gianfranco Zola. In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Zola opened up on his experience of driving European Ryder Cup vice captain Francesco Molinari's cart at Bethpage. Zola said:

"It's like the World Cup. Sure, I was a key player in the championship in Naples, but the emotional comparison is fair. The experience was wonderful, especially because I'm a genuine golf fan; I love it. So, spending a week like this was truly a step back in time. The same joy, the same emotions."

Ad

Trending

Gianfranco Zola is a soccer legend who has experienced the FIFA World Cup closer than most people. At the 1994 FIFA World Cup, Zola and his Italian team reached the finals of the competition only to lose 3-0 to Brazil in the end.

Apart from being one of the most respected names in soccer, it's also important to note that Gianfranco Zola is an avid golf fan. In his interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Zola also opened up on European captain Luke Donald's approach.

Ad

Gianfranco Zola lavished praise upon Luke Donald and his team of vice captains at the Ryder Cup

In his interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Gianfranco Zola also spoke about how his 'friend' Francesco Molinari offered him to drive his cart at Bethpage. Later, he spoke about Luke Donald and his entire team of vice captains at Bethpage.

Ad

Zola was highly appreciative of Donald and his men, and also called Donald a "great communicator." The ex-Chelsea Football Club player also revealed the mood in which he and Team Europe spent their week at Bethpage Black.

Zola added:

“A great communicator, he and his entire staff of vice-captains are very good at getting their thoughts across. Able to defuse tensions, we spent a week joking and laughing together, an atmosphere that helped warm the soul. Life is like that, you have to joke and not give yourself too much importance, it moves too fast to take it too seriously.”

Ad

At the 2025 Ryder Cup, Team Europe managed to win its second consecutive title on American soil. After three days of golf at Bethpage Black, the Europeans beat the Americans 15 to 13.

While the European golfers played some phenomenal golf throughout the Ryder Cup, one of the major talking points was how the team dealt with pressure. Throughout the tournament, the Europeans faced a hostile American crowd, but still managed to triumph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More