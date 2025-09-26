In pictures: Fans struggle to enter Bethpage Black as USA battles against Europe

The Ryder Cup is being hosted for the very first time at Bethpage Black Golf Club. The tournament is regarded as one of the most prestigious biennial tournaments of all time; however, it appears that the course in New York lacks adequate transportation facilities, and fans have complained about it all over the internet.Maddi MacClurg, the editor and producer of Golf.com, recently provided an update on the situation on X. MacClurg revealed that there is a long line of spectators at the Farmingdale Train Station, waiting to get on a shuttle van to the Bethpage Black Golf Club. The X post also revealed that people are queuing for nearly 45 minutes just to get in.The post read,&quot;Lines are at a standstill out here at the Farmingdale train station. Fans have been waiting over 45 mins for shuttles to take them to the course. No busses in sight and many spectators have opted to hoof it in hopes of catching some of the action on the first tee.&quot;Maddi MacClurg @maddimacclurgLINKLines are at a standstill out here at the Farmingdale train station. Fans have been waiting over 45 mins for shuttles to take them to the course. No busses in sight and many spectators have opted to hoof it in hopes of catching some of the action on the first tee.Interestingly, PGA Tour golfer Canon Claycomb is also in the crowd, and he has emphasized how rushed the situation has been. Claycomb shared a similar X post, reporting that fans have been waiting for the bus for 45-60 minutes. Aside from that, Claycomb recalled how some of the crowd rushed through the neighborhood to get to the Bethpage Black for the competition. One of his X posts stated,&quot;Not a good situation brewing in Farmingdale this morning. Bus services from the train station are taking 45-60 mins to get to the course. I was just on a bus that was forced by patrons to stop so that we could get off and walk. People going to work, school, etc among a sea of 40,000 spectators walking down the street.&quot;Canon Claycomb @canonclaycombLINKNot a good situation brewing in Farmingdale this morning. Bus services from the train station are taking 45-60 mins to get to the course. I was just on a bus that was forced by patrons to stop so that we could get off and walk. People going to work, school, etc among a sea ofThe golfer continued his experience of the 2025 Ryder Cup, &quot;Masses of people walking through residential neighborhoods to get a look at Bethpage. Have to think this is a failure for those involved in transportation this week.&quot;Canon Claycomb @canonclaycombLINKMasses of people walking through residential neighborhoods to get a look at Bethpage. Have to think this is a failure for those involved in transportation this week.While the fans' transportation to the course was a catastrophe, on the other hand, other fans who reached the course were also quite thrilled about the tournament.Fans display considerable enthusiasm at the Bethpage Black Golf Club during the beer tent's openingBethpage Black Golf Club: Ryder Cup - First Day - Source: ImagnThe 2025 Ryder Cup has generated incredible buzz among fans, and the excitement is at an all-time high. All of this was proven by the supporters in attendance, who began counting down together as the beer tent opened. NUCLR Golf reported on the incident and provided a video of how the audience was enjoying themselves. The caption to the post stated,&quot;🚨🏆⏰ #NUCLR — Fans count down as the beer tent opens at Bethpage. 5…4…3…2…1 🫨🍻&quot;As of this writing, Team Europe has dominated the first day of the event, and they can potentially score three of the four points for today.