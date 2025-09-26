WATCH: Keegan Bradley fires up Bethpage Black crowd ahead of Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley pumps up the crowd at the Bethpage Black Course ahead of the Ryder Cup. The biennial tournament is near its start, with the players to begin with opening day matchups on Friday, September 26.Before that, the US team captain fired up the crowds at the Bethpage during practice games. He ran on the golf course with the US flag in his hand. Nuclr Golf shared a heartfelt video of the American golfer on its X account with a caption that read:&quot;Keegan fired up the crowd today&quot;The US team looks forward to maintaining its dominance and winning the tournament in its third consecutive edition on home soil. When the event was last held on US soil in 2021, the USA team, led by Steve Stricker, had a dominant game at Whistling Straits and won 19-9.They also won in 2016, when Davis Love III was the captain and the event was held at the Hazeltine National Golf Club. It would be interesting to see how things unfold for the US team this week under Keegan Bradley's guidance.Keegan Bradley shares excitement for the Ryder Cup at BethpageKeegan Bradley attended a pre-tournament press conference of the Ryder Cup alongside the Europe team captain Luke Donald on Monday, September 22. He opened up about his team and shared excitement for the event at the Bethpage Black Course.He talked about playing at the venue while he was an amateur golfer and also reflected on getting back as the captain of the Ryder Cup team. He said (via Asap Sports):&quot;I came here as an 18-year-old kid going to St. John's, played the Red Course as our home tournament, and to come back as the Ryder Cup captain is something beyond my wildest dreams. It's been a really magical week for us so far, being around the guys and just seeing how well they're bonded and being out at this incredible venue has been unbelievable.&quot;&quot;This has been one of the most incredible things I've ever experienced in my life, and to experience it alongside a friend like Luke Donald, and an amazing team in Europe that's coming off a great win has been awesome,&quot; he added.The US Ryder Cup team consists of Scottie Scheffler, joined by JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau. Along with six automatic qualifiers, captain's picks Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, and Sam Burns completed the 12-man roster for this week.In the last edition, held in 2023, the European team won the event while playing on their home soil. They are also looking forward to defending their title in New York.