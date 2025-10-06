Amanda Balionis drops a 2-word reaction to $200M-worth NFL quarterback's stat

CBS golf and NFL reporter Amanda Balionis recently highlighted Aaron Rodgers, whose net worth is estimated at $200 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), and his strong start to the 2025 NFL season on Instagram. She reshared a post originally uploaded by NFL journalist Adam Schefter, who praised the veteran quarterback’s performance.In his 21st NFL season, the 41-year-old quarterback has helped the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 3-1 record, posting a 68.5 completion percentage and a 102.6 passer rating. Schefter pointed out that Rodgers is the only AFC North starter from Week 1 who has neither been injured nor benched. Other Week 1 starters, including Joe Burrow, Joe Flacco, and Lamar Jackson, are now replaced by Jake Browning, Dillon Gabriel, and Cooper Rush.Impressed by the numbers, Amanda Balionis reacted with a two-word comment on her Instagram story:“Wild Stats.”A still taken from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story (via @balionis)Rodgers has accumulated 786 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions so far. While the numbers appear solid, Pro Football Focus ranks him 37th out of 38 quarterbacks, indicating that his explosiveness and consistency from earlier years are not fully reflected in the current stats.Week 5 of the NFL season marked the first round of bye weeks. The Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers will sit out this week. Amanda Balionis, who covers the NFL as a sideline reporter, will also get some downtime, as CBS is scheduled to broadcast only one regional game while Fox airs games in both early and late afternoon slots.Amanda Balionis reacted to the Ryder Cup chaos as fans targeted Rory McIlroyAmanda Balionis also made headlines recently for her response to the chaos surrounding Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Ryder Cup. The Northern Irishman faced a hostile atmosphere at Bethpage Black, where crowd behavior toward him and Team Europe crossed the line multiple times. Despite the tension, McIlroy still helped Europe secure a 15–13 victory.The situation took a serious turn when McIlroy’s family was dragged into the chaos. His wife, Erica Stoll, was struck by a beer can while standing near the 17th green, sparking outrage both on-site and online. Amanda Balionis condemned the behavior by sharing a post from Glamour Magazine’s Instagram account, which criticized the growing toxicity in sports culture and the harassment directed at women. The post read:“If you need more evidence that culture is becoming more misogynistic in 2025, just look at Rory McIlroy’s wife’s Ryder Cup experience.”It further stated that the behavior reflected “a cultural shift where men feel emboldened to attack women in public, without shame or consequence.”Amanda Balionis also became part of the story herself. Fans at Bethpage Black repeatedly chanted her name, “Amanda! Amanda!” in McIlroy’s direction, referencing unfounded rumors that had previously linked the two. The golf podcast No Laying Up later confirmed there was “a lot of Balionis stuff” shouted throughout the weekend.While Team Europe ultimately celebrated a hard-fought win, the weekend highlighted the growing issue of fan misconduct in golf. The hostility reached such levels that security had to intervene on Saturday, and Team Europe even considered leaving the course before officials convinced them to continue play.