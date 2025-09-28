US fans reportedly toss drink at Rory McIlroy’s wife at Ryder Cup

US fans reportedly tossed drinks at Rory McIlroy's wife, Erica Stoll, during the second-day matchups of the 2025 Ryder Cup. Playing on foreign soil, Team Europe has dominated on the greens and is close to retaining its title.McIlroy has been impressive with his game this week. In the Saturday fourball, he paired with Shane Lowry to play against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young. On the 17th hole, he encountered an unpleasant situation when the US crowd, cheering for the home team, threw drinks on the Northern Irish golfer and his wife.A video of the incident was shared by Fore Play on its X (formerly Twitter) account. The clip showed Rory McIlroy helping his wife wipe her hat. He tried to comfort her and then walked to play on the next hole.Sharing the clip, Fore Play wrote:&quot;Apparently someone in the crowd threw a drink at Rory &amp; his wife after the match today. In the video Rory appears to be wiping her hat off &amp; asking if she’s okay, then moves further away from the USA fans. Another tough look for the fans today if true.&quot;Rory McIlroy has been terrific this week. In the Friday foursomes, he joined Tommy Fleetwood to play against Collin Morikawa and Harris English. They won the game 5&amp;4. The current World No. 2 then played in the fourball game on Friday in a team with Shane Lowry against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay, but it resulted in a tie.Fleetwood and McIlroy's team then returned for Saturday foursomes against Morikawa and English, and again, Team Europe dominated, winning 3&amp;2. In the Saturday fourball, McIlroy and Lowry won by 2-up.Team Europe holds a seven-point lead heading into the finale, which is scheduled for Sunday, September 28.Rory McIlroy opens up about the crowd at the Ryder CupRory McIlroy opened up about the crowds at the Bethpage Black course in the press conference after the fourball game on Saturday. He talked about the fans while reflecting on his team’s performance this week and said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;Look, you know, when you play an away Ryder Cup, it's really, really challenging. It's not for me to say. People can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not. I'm just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through.&quot;Team Europe won the Ryder Cup in 2023 when it was held on their home soil in Rome. McIlroy added four points that year to help his team win the tournament, and this week, he has been impressive with his game again.After the first two days of matchups, Team Europe sits at 11.5 points, while the US team, playing on home soil, has 4.5 points. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the Sunday singles.