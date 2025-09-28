Rory McIlroy teased with Amanda Balionis chants by the Bethpage Crowd

Rory McIlroy and his European squadmates have faced repeated insults from the American crowd at Bethpage Black. However, today, the US fans took their heckling game up the usual notch.On September 28, players from the American and European Ryder Cup squads were set to face each other in the Sunday Singles matches. The Northern Irishman was scheduled to compete against Scottie Scheffler in the Singles. While Rory McIlroy was playing his shots, the Bethpage Crowd started chanting Amanda Balionis' name.A clip shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter) has managed to capture this moment from the Ryder Cup venue. Take a look at the post below:&quot;🚨😲 “Amanda! Amanda!” 🗣️ New York fans continue to taunt Rory McIlroy on Sunday at Bethpage. Does this cross the line?&quot;These chants came more than a year after the PGA Tour veteran was hit with reports of being romantically linked with Amanda Balionis. The rumours came shortly after Rory McIlroy ended up filing for divorce from Erica Stoll, his wife. However, neither the golfer, nor the CBS Reporter has confirmed this relationship ever. After he withdrew the divorce filing, McIlroy also commented that 'responding to every rumour is a fool's game'.Despite the constant provocations and yelling from the US audience at Bethpage Black, Rory McIlroy kept up with his fight against the Americans. Till now, through seven holes of play, the five-time major champ has tied his Sunday Singles match against the World No. 1.Amanda Balionis reacts to the warning received by fans following insults yelled at Rory McIlroyYesterday was a tough session for McIlroy and his buddy, Shane Lowry. As the duo came out to play, the heckles from the audience started to get louder with time. As reported by Joel M Beall, the American fans at Bethpage kept insulting Rory McIlroy's wife. A clip confirmed Lowry getting heckled for his physical appearance.The incident caused the authorities at Bethpage to flash an etiquette warning for the audience, which came with a zero tolerance policy for insults. However, this notice was greeted by boos from the raucous American crowd. Amanda Balionis shared the clip on her Instagram story and dropped a laughing emoji in the caption. Take a look at the Broadcast Journalist's story on Instagram yesterday:Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story about the incident during Saturday's Ryder Cup / Source: @balionis on IGAlthough Balionis focused on the sunny side of the situation, things got really tense at Bethpage Black on Saturday. McIlroy was spotted showering the audience with a profanity gesture. In a heated moment, Lowry even pointed at a fan in the audience and swore at them. The constant heated moments and repeated heckle resulted in an increase in security personnel in the venue.