Rory McIlroy & Europe were ready to stop playing the Ryder Cup due to a reason involving Erica Stoll - Report

The Ryder Cup at Bethpage was tense for Team Europe as Rory McIlroy and his teammates faced repeated abuse from some American fans. The situation escalated to the point where McIlroy’s wife, Erica, was hit by a drink thrown by a fan near the 17th tee. At one stage, the European team was reportedly ready to halt play if hecklers interfered with players’ swings.Telegraph Sport reported that Europe captain Luke Donald and the team had discussed “red lines” ahead of the event. If fans deliberately disrupted a player while executing a shot, play could have been temporarily stopped until order was restored. Fortunately, assurances from officials prevented an unprecedented stoppage.PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague condemned the behavior, calling it “unacceptable,” and said he plans to personally apologize to the McIlroys.&quot;There's no place for that at the Ryder Cup, no place for it in the game of golf and we are not happy with what happened last week,” he said.&quot;I haven't spoken to Rory or Erica [McIlroy] but I do plan on sending them an email with my heartfelt apologies because of what occurred.”McIlroy described the verbal attacks as “off-limits” and admitted he reacted after repeated heckling, though he said the team mostly handled the situation with poise.&quot;It was a rough week for all of us. But at the same time, we shut them up by our performance,” he added.Luke Donald also noted that some American fans expressed embarrassment over the behavior, saying it’s an issue that needs addressing. The abuse reached its peak during Saturday’s round, particularly for McIlroy and Shane Lowry. Fans continued heckling the Northern Irish players, forcing security to step in. Around 20 officers, some on bicycles, were stationed near the 10th tee to maintain order.PGAA staff and crowd misconduct at Ryder Cup draws criticismThe Ryder Cup at Bethpage saw shocking behavior directed at Rory McIlroy, including chants of “f--- you, Rory” from the crowd. The abuse escalated when a PGA of America staff member, comedian Heather McMahan, encouraged foul chants while hosting the first tee before Saturday’s matches.Video footage showed McMahan shouting at McIlroy into the microphone while entertaining the crowd. The PGA of America later confirmed she has stepped down from her role and issued an apology.The PGA initially tried to downplay the incident, with president Don Rea claiming similar behavior had occurred toward U.S. players at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. However, the comments were widely criticized by players, including Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton.Former U.S. Ryder Cup captain Tom Watson also condemned the crowd’s behavior, taking to X to apologize to the European team.“I’d like to apologize for the rude and mean-spirited behavior from our American crowd at Bethpage. As a former player, captain, and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened,” Watson wrote.The issue is expected to feature prominently in debriefs between the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe ahead of future events. McIlroy and Shane Lowry expressed confidence that the atmosphere at the next Ryder Cup in Limerick in 2027 will be far more respectful, with Hazeltine hosting the following edition in 2029.