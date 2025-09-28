PGA staffer steps down from role following derogatory chant aimed at Rory McIlroy: Report

A PGA of America staff member has left her role after encouraging a foul chant aimed at Rory McIlroy during Saturday’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. The incident took place before the second day’s matches started.Video shared online shows comedian and actress Heather McMahan, the master of ceremonies on the first tee, shouting “f**k you Rory” into the microphone while trying to excite the crowd. The clip spread quickly across social media.In a statement to BBC Sport, the PGA of America confirmed she will not continue in the role, saying:“Heather has extended an apology to Rory Mcllroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup.”The tension around Rory McIlroy continued on Saturday. He faced loud jeers from American fans during his afternoon match. Around 20 police officers, some on bicycles, were placed near the 10th tee to manage the crowd.At the 16th hole, a fan shouted “freedom” while McIlroy prepared to hit. He replied, “shut the f**k up,” and then hit his approach close to the flag. McIlroy acknowledged the hostile environment but said he expected it as part of playing an away Ryder Cup.He added that while fans can shout between shots, players should be given respect and a fair chance to make their shots, just like the Americans receive. McIlroy and Shane Lowry later defeated Justin Thomas and Cameron Young to extend Europe’s lead.Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry lead Europe to a big Ryder Cup advantageRory McIlroy and Shane Lowry won their fourballs match at Bethpage Black, helping Europe take an 11½-4½ lead ahead of Sunday’s singles. Europe needs 14½ points to secure the Ryder Cup. The pair celebrated on the 18th green with a big hug as European fans cheered.&quot;We knew what we were going to get coming here. It was a very tough day. Being out with Rory doesn't make it any easier. I think he's getting the brunt of it. But, look, we dealt with it very well.&quot;The day was tough for Rory McIlroy, who faced the most abuse from the crowd. Despite this, Europe has had one of its strongest performances in the U.S. in recent years.This is Lowry’s third Ryder Cup. He has two wins, three losses, and one tie in singles, and helped Europe win in 2023 at Marco Simone. McIlroy is playing his eighth Ryder Cup, with 16 wins, 13 losses, and 4 ties. He has contributed to five European victories, including the 2012 “Miracle at Medinah,” but has also experienced tough losses at Hazeltine in 2016 and Whistling Straits in 2021.