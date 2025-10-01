Tyrrell Hatton disagrees with Keegan Bradley and key PGA of America figure over fan behavior at Bethpage

Tyrrell Hatton has dismissed claims from the US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and PGA of America president Don Rea. Both had suggested that the atmosphere at Bethpage Black was no different from what Europe faced in Rome two years ago.Bradley called the home fans “passionate,” while Rea said that heckling was something that “is going to happen” at Ryder Cups. Hatton, however, saw it very differently.“Personally, I don't think they were close at all. I certainly, with what I heard last week, I don't think Rome comes anywhere near that. To be honest, personally, I don't agree with what they both said there. I don't know what else to add to that. I think they are quite far apart to be honest,” Hatton said.Tyrrell Hatton previously joined a conversation with Ian Poulter ahead of the event on the SPORTbible podcast, during which Poulter took a dig at American golf fans.“It's not heckling, it's just complete and utter embarrassing stupidity...Like, it's only in America the stupid... the stupidness comes out,” he said.Hatton's comments followed a tense week for Rory McIlroy, who was heckled across all three days. On Saturday, he and Shane Lowry faced abuse, leading to added security and stricter warnings to fans. The situation turned ugly when McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll, was struck by a beer thrown from the crowd. Two spectators were ejected as a result.Despite the hostile environment, Team Europe held its ground and clinched a 15-13 victory to retain the Ryder Cup. Shane Lowry sank the putt that secured Europe’s win, while Hatton went without a loss for the second Ryder Cup in a row.Tyrrell Hatton’s Ryder Cup future remains uncertain ahead of 2027Tyrrell Hatton, who has played in four Ryder Cups, including Bethpage Black, went 3–0–1 in his latest appearance to help Europe secure the Ryder Cup. Overall, he has eight individual wins, four losses, and three ties, and has contributed to three team victories. He ranks 19th on the all-time Ryder Cup points list.However, Hatton's future participation in 2027 is uncertain. Alongside Jon Rahm, he was only allowed to compete in the 45th Ryder Cup after appealing against the DP World Tour over fines related to joining LIV Golf. Both players are still contesting these penalties, which could affect their eligibility.If cleared, Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm could be key for Europe in 2027, with Luke Donald likely to return as captain. Hatton ranks 26th in the LIV Golf individual standings without a win this season, while Rahm leads the rankings. Although Rahm hasn’t won an event either, his consistent performances keep him at the top.