Luke Clanton was one of the four amateurs that teed off at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The tournament concluded on Sunday, June 30 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

Playing on a sponsor exemption, Clanton finished at T10 after 72 holes. After four rounds, Luke Clanton finished with an aggregate score of 14-under 274, four shots behind winner Cam Davis. Clanton's parents got emotional talking about their son's impressive performance. Clanton's father, David, also his first coach, said (via PGA Tour):

"It's been amazing, it's been humbling. I mean, we started this journey at four, maybe three and a half, four years old, and it was meant just for this, and we're here. It's any father's dream to see their child get here, especially if you're the one that taught your child and hoped that he did a good job."

Clanton's mother Rhonda talked about his journey from the NCAAs and the excitement of making it to the finals. She also talked about participating in the US Open Qualifier and then competing in the US Open. She acknowledged that she never felt nervous until her son's first tee-off at the US Open.

Rhonda, who works as a flight attendant, talked about her Rocket Mortgage Classic experience (via PGA Tour):

"Coming here has been just fun, to have the opportunity for him, and for him to shine like this, because we know he's good, but now maybe the rest of the pro world might know he's good, you know, because we know, we know he'll make it, we know. It's just he knows now, that's what's important for me."

Clanton's mother further said that her son is a good human and that is what matters to her.

How did Luke Clanton perform at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic?

Luke Clanton carded a 3-under 69 in the first round with four birdies and a bogey. He carded 4-under 68 to make the cut with six birdies and two bogeys. He scored the lowest score of 7-under 65 in the third round and finished as T7 after 54 holes. He scored six birdies, a spectacular eagle, and a bogey in the round.

Clanton was even in contention after the third round at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Talking about being in contention, Clanton said (via PGA Tour):

"To be able to be out here and even say I'm in contention to win a PGA TOUR event is pretty nuts. It's pretty cool, man."

Luke Clanton scored an even par 72 in the final 18 holes with three birdies and three bogeys to finish with an aggregate score of 14-under 274. Clanton also played at the US Open 2024 where he finished T41 at the Pinehurst No. 2 with scores of 76, 69, 69, and 74. Amateur Neal Shipley won the low amateur honors at both the US Open and Masters, creating history.

Clanton is currently fourth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. In his amateur career, he has had 19 top-10 finishes. Let's take a look at Luke Clanton's performances in the 2024 season so far:

2024 U.S. Open : 41

: 41 2024 NCAA D1 Championship - Match : Participant

: Participant 2024 NCAA D1 Championship - Stroke : 2

: 2 2024 NCAA Stanford Regional : 5

: 5 2024 ACC Men's Golf Championship : 5

: 5 2024 Lewis Chitengwa Memorial : 1

: 1 2024 Valspar Collegiate : 1

: 1 2024 Seminole Intercollegiate : 1

: 1 2024 Cabo Collegiate Invitational : 23

: 23 2024 Watersound Invitational : 7

: 7 2024 The Amer Ari Intercollegiate : 8

: 8 2024 Jones Cup Invitational: 11

