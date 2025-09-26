  • home icon
  "Amazing feeling" - Lexi Thompson reminisces on Solheim Cup win ahead of Ryder Cup

"Amazing feeling" - Lexi Thompson reminisces on Solheim Cup win ahead of Ryder Cup

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 26, 2025 03:33 GMT
Lexi Thompson lifts the Solheim Cup - Image Source: Imagn
Lexi Thompson lifts the Solheim Cup - Image Source: Imagn

It’s only a few hours until the 2025 Ryder Cup officially kicks off at Bethpage Black, and golf fans worldwide are eagerly looking forward to the action. Ahead of the tournament, Lexi Thompson looked back on her Solheim Cup win and sent a good luck message to the US Ryder Cup team.

Thompson represented the US in the 2024 Solheim Cup, the women's equivalent of the Ryder Cup. She helped her team win the tournament 15.5 - 12.5.

Ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner shared a video of herself lifting the 2024 Solheim Cup trophy. She was captured smiling as she raised the trophy, while her teammates cheered her on.

She wrote in the caption:

“Amazing feeling being part of this team raising this trophy with them 🇺🇸😍”
also-read-trending Trending
Still taken from Lexi Thompson's Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@lexi
Still taken from Lexi Thompson’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@lexi

In her next post, Lexi Thompson shared a video of several LPGA Tour stars wishing the US Ryder Cup team good luck ahead of the tournament. She was also featured in the video, saying,

“Hey guys, just wanted to say good luck to the US Ryder Cup team. Go out there, kick some b*tt, represent well.”
Image taken from Thompson's Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@lexi
Image taken from Thompson’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@lexi

Lexi Thompson has competed in the Solheim Cup seven consecutive times. She first made her appearance in the tournament in 2013, when the US lost to Europe 10 - 18. She also competed in the event in 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024.

“Such a bummer” - Lexi Thompson shares heartfelt post following cancellation of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Last week, Lexi Thompson teed off at the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at the Pinnacle Country Club. After the tournament was cancelled due to poor weather conditions, the one-time major champion shared a post on Instagram expressing her disappointment at the situation.

“Such a bummer only getting 18 in at the @nwachampionship, but can’t control the weather unfortunately. I just want to say thank you to @walmart and @proctergamble and all other sponsors for always putting on a great event here in Arkansas, and always supporting the @lpga_tour over the last 19 years!” she wrote.
Thompson also gave a “big thanks” to the volunteers, course staff, and fans, who showed up for the event. She thanked them for making the tournament possible, despite its cancellation.

Before Pinnacle Golf Course was rendered unplayable by the relentless rain, Thompson had scored 2-under in her first round. She was aiming to clinch her first title this season in the tournament.

The 30-year-old golfer has made 11 LPGA Tour starts this season and has made the cut in eight tournaments. Still chasing her first win of the year, she has had two top-10 results including second place at the Dow Championship.

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
