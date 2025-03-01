Amid Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth snub, former US Open winner and three others earn Arnold Palmer Invitational exemptions

The PGA Tour players will tee off next week at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and ahead of that, the four sponsor exemptions for the event have been announced. Previously, Arnold Palmer's grandson, Sam Saunders, revealed that one of the exemptions was given to 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship winner Rafael Campos, after he wrote a letter seeking an exemption.

In addition to Campos, former U.S. Open winner Justin Rose, Mackenzie Hughes, and Min Woo Lee are the three others who earned the sponsor exemptions for next week's PGA Tour event.

However, some other top names, including former world No. 1 Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, did not make the cut. Fowler and Spieth had a tough season last year and finished outside the top 60 in the FedEx Cup standings.

As a result, they did not automatically qualify for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, they had a chance to secure spots via sponsor exemptions, but unfortunately, neither of them earned one.

Saunders, who is also a member of the sponsor exemption committee for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, explained the reason for this year's picks, saying (via Golfweek):

"What our team did was try to pick players that, you know, it's about protecting and growing the game of golf as a whole. And doing what's the most balanced and fair process. Honestly, I think there was a lot of thought put into each and every player that was selected."

A look into the field of the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025

The final field of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be announced after the conclusion of this week's Cognizant Classic. However, so far, the top 50 players from last year's FedEx Cup points list have secured their spots in the tournament, along with four sponsor exemptions and some other players.

Here is a list of the players who have qualified so far for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational:

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Billy Horschel

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Rafael Campos

Mackenzie Hughes

Min Woo Lee

Justin Rose

Jackson Koivun

Nico Echavarria

Jhonattan Vegas

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational will take place from March 6 to 9 at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Florida.

