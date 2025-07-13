Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Day 4 weather forecast: Will winds play the spoilsport on Sunday?

The final round of the Amundi Evian Championship 2025 is set to tee off soon, but the weather could play a key role in the day’s action. A yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place from 12 AM Sunday, July 13, until 12 AM Monday, July 14, raising concerns about possible delays.
According to AccuWeather, the forecast predicts partly sunny skies with a chance of showers throughout the day at Evian Resort Golf Club. The RealFeel temperature could reach 28°C, with shade readings around 23°C. Winds are expected from west-southwest at 9 km/h, with gusts up to 26 km/h. There’s a 40% chance of rain and a 12% chance of thunderstorms. Cloud cover will hover near 48%, and any rain is expected to last about 1.5 hours, totaling 0.4 mm.
Here is a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 4 of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship:
Morning
- Temperature: 23°
- Condition: Partly sunny with a shower in spots
- Wind: WSW 7 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 26 km/h
- Humidity: 66%
- Dew Point: 14°
- Probability of Precipitation: 40%
- Precipitation: 0.1 mm
- Cloud Cover: 41%
- Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon
- Temperature: 24°
- Condition: Partly sunny with a shower in spots
- Wind: W 9 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 26 km/h
- Humidity: 59%
- Dew Point: 14°
- Probability of Precipitation: 40%
- Precipitation: 0.2 mm
- Cloud Cover: 54%
- Visibility: 10 km
Evening
- Temperature: 17°
- Condition: Increasing cloudiness
- Wind: S 9 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 24 km/h
- Humidity: 77%
- Dew Point: 14°
- Probability of Precipitation: 11%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 22%
- Visibility: 8 km
When will players tee it up for the final round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship?
Cara Gainer and Gabriela Ruffels, co-leaders at 11-under after Round 3 of the Amundi Evian Championship 2025, will begin their final round from the 1st hole at 10:22 AM ET. They’ll be joined by Minjee Lee, who is tied for third at 10-under.
Meanwhile, World No. 1 Nelly Korda, currently T44 at 1-under, will start her final round at 8:43 AM ET. She’s paired with Jeongeun Lee5 and Gigi Stoll and will begin from the 10th tee.
Here’s the complete tee-time list for the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship 2025:
8:10 AM – 1st Tee
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Megan Khang
- Shannon Tan
8:10 AM – 10th Tee
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Perrine Delacour
- Paula Reto
8:21 AM – 1st Tee
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Jin Young Ko
- Allisen Corpuz
8:21 AM – 10th Tee
- Auston Kim
- Brianna Do
- Brooke Henderson
8:32 AM – 1st Tee
- Na Rin An
- Chisato Iwai
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
8:32 AM – 10th Tee
- Jin Hee Im
- Rose Zhang
- Stephanie Kyriacou
8:43 AM – 1st Tee
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Angel Yin
- Mi Hyang Lee
8:43 AM – 10th Tee
- Nelly Korda
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Gigi Stoll
8:54 AM – 1st Tee
- Peiyun Chien
- Gaby Lopez
- Helen Briem
8:54 AM – 10th Tee
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Weiwei Zhang
- Patty Tavatanakit
9:05 AM – 1st Tee
- Mao Saigo
- Celine Boutier
- Mary Liu
9:05 AM – 10th Tee
- Ayaka Furue
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Esther Henseleit
9:16 AM – 1st Tee
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Lottie Woad (a)
- Miyu Yamashita
9:16 AM – 10th Tee
- Jenny Bae
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Amy Yang
9:27 AM – 1st Tee
- Leona Maguire
- Andrea Lee
- Jennifer Kupcho
9:27 AM – 10th Tee
- Lucy Li
- Aline Krauter
- Minami Katsu
9:38 AM – 1st Tee
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Rio Takeda
- Aditi Ashok
9:38 AM – 10th Tee
- Nasa Hataoka
- Ina Yoon
- Manon De Roey
9:49 AM – 1st Tee
- Jenny Shin
- Hye Jin Choi
- Ruixin Liu
9:49 AM – 10th Tee
- Youmin Hwang
- Haeji Kang
- Hira Naveed
10:00 AM – 1st Tee
- Yuri Yoshida
- Casandra Alexander
- Nastasia Nadaud
10:00 AM – 10th Tee
- Lindy Duncan
- Maria Marin (a)
- Gemma Dryburgh
10:11 AM – 1st Tee
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Grace Kim
- Somi Lee
10:11 AM – 10th Tee
- Bronte Law
- Azahara Munoz
10:22 AM – 1st Tee
- Cara Gainer
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Minjee Lee