Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Day 4 weather forecast: Will winds play the spoilsport on Sunday?

The final round of the Amundi Evian Championship 2025 is set to tee off soon, but the weather could play a key role in the day’s action. A yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place from 12 AM Sunday, July 13, until 12 AM Monday, July 14, raising concerns about possible delays.

According to AccuWeather, the forecast predicts partly sunny skies with a chance of showers throughout the day at Evian Resort Golf Club. The RealFeel temperature could reach 28°C, with shade readings around 23°C. Winds are expected from west-southwest at 9 km/h, with gusts up to 26 km/h. There’s a 40% chance of rain and a 12% chance of thunderstorms. Cloud cover will hover near 48%, and any rain is expected to last about 1.5 hours, totaling 0.4 mm.

Here is a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 4 of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship:

Morning

Temperature: 23°

23° Condition : Partly sunny with a shower in spots

: Partly sunny with a shower in spots Wind: WSW 7 km/h

WSW 7 km/h Wind Gusts: 26 km/h

26 km/h Humidity: 66%

66% Dew Point: 14°

14° Probability of Precipitation: 40%

40% Precipitation: 0.1 mm

0.1 mm Cloud Cover: 41%

41% Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 24°

24° Condition: Partly sunny with a shower in spots

Partly sunny with a shower in spots Wind: W 9 km/h

W 9 km/h Wind Gusts: 26 km/h

26 km/h Humidity: 59%

59% Dew Point: 14°

14° Probability of Precipitation: 40%

40% Precipitation: 0.2 mm

0.2 mm Cloud Cover: 54%

54% Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 17°

17° Condition: Increasing cloudiness

Increasing cloudiness Wind: S 9 km/h

S 9 km/h Wind Gusts: 24 km/h

24 km/h Humidity: 77%

77% Dew Point: 14°

14° Probability of Precipitation: 11%

11% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 22%

22% Visibility: 8 km

When will players tee it up for the final round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship?

Cara Gainer and Gabriela Ruffels, co-leaders at 11-under after Round 3 of the Amundi Evian Championship 2025, will begin their final round from the 1st hole at 10:22 AM ET. They’ll be joined by Minjee Lee, who is tied for third at 10-under.

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Nelly Korda, currently T44 at 1-under, will start her final round at 8:43 AM ET. She’s paired with Jeongeun Lee5 and Gigi Stoll and will begin from the 10th tee.

The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Here’s the complete tee-time list for the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship 2025:

8:10 AM – 1st Tee

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Megan Khang

Shannon Tan

8:10 AM – 10th Tee

Hyo Joo Kim

Perrine Delacour

Paula Reto

8:21 AM – 1st Tee

Sarah Schmelzel

Jin Young Ko

Allisen Corpuz

8:21 AM – 10th Tee

Auston Kim

Brianna Do

Brooke Henderson

8:32 AM – 1st Tee

Na Rin An

Chisato Iwai

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

8:32 AM – 10th Tee

Jin Hee Im

Rose Zhang

Stephanie Kyriacou

8:43 AM – 1st Tee

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Angel Yin

Mi Hyang Lee

8:43 AM – 10th Tee

Nelly Korda

Jeongeun Lee5

Gigi Stoll

8:54 AM – 1st Tee

Peiyun Chien

Gaby Lopez

Helen Briem

8:54 AM – 10th Tee

Jasmine Suwannapura

Weiwei Zhang

Patty Tavatanakit

9:05 AM – 1st Tee

Mao Saigo

Celine Boutier

Mary Liu

9:05 AM – 10th Tee

Ayaka Furue

Madelene Sagstrom

Esther Henseleit

9:16 AM – 1st Tee

Ariya Jutanugarn

Lottie Woad (a)

Miyu Yamashita

9:16 AM – 10th Tee

Jenny Bae

Chanettee Wannasaen

Amy Yang

9:27 AM – 1st Tee

Leona Maguire

Andrea Lee

Jennifer Kupcho

9:27 AM – 10th Tee

Lucy Li

Aline Krauter

Minami Katsu

9:38 AM – 1st Tee

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Rio Takeda

Aditi Ashok

9:38 AM – 10th Tee

Nasa Hataoka

Ina Yoon

Manon De Roey

9:49 AM – 1st Tee

Jenny Shin

Hye Jin Choi

Ruixin Liu

9:49 AM – 10th Tee

Youmin Hwang

Haeji Kang

Hira Naveed

10:00 AM – 1st Tee

Yuri Yoshida

Casandra Alexander

Nastasia Nadaud

10:00 AM – 10th Tee

Lindy Duncan

Maria Marin (a)

Gemma Dryburgh

10:11 AM – 1st Tee

Atthaya Thitikul

Grace Kim

Somi Lee

10:11 AM – 10th Tee

Bronte Law

Azahara Munoz

10:22 AM – 1st Tee

Cara Gainer

Gabriela Ruffels

Minjee Lee

