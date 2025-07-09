Amundi Evian Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 will tee off on Thursday, July 10, at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. The 132-player field event will be the fourth major of the women's golf season.
The first round of the Amundi Evian Championship 2025 will begin on Thursday at 7 am ET. Alice Hewson, Mary Liu, and Cara Gainer will begin from the first tee, while Gigi Stoll, Ruixin Liu, and Yuri Yoshida will tee off from the tenth tee simultaneously.
World No. 1 Nelly Korda is paired alongside Chisato Iwai and Celine Boutier, and they will begin from the first tee at 12:48 pm ET. Robyn Choi, Gemma Dryburgh, and Morgane Metraux will be in the final group to tee off from the first tee at the Amundi Evian Championship. While they will begin from the first tee at 2 pm ET, Youmin Hwang, Ashleigh Buhai, and Peiyun Chien will tee off from the tenth hole simultaneously.
Amundi Evian Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1 (all times ET):
Hole 1
- 7:00 am: Alice Hewson, Mary Liu, Cara Gainer
- 7:12 am: Ina Yoon, Maha Haddioui, Jing Yan
- 7:24 am: Kumkang Park, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Karis Davidson
- 7:36 am: Allisen Corpuz, Jin Hee Im, Auston Kim
- 7:48 am: Yealimi Noh, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lindy Duncan
- 8:00 am: Jasmine Suwannapura, A Lim Kim, Kristen Gillman
- 8:12 am: Mi Hyang Lee, Andrea Lee, Yan Liu
- 8:24 am: Moriya Jutanugarn, Anna Nordqvist, Lauren Coughlin
- 8:36 am: Soo Bin Joo, Dewi Weber, Clarisa Temelo (a)
- 8:48 am: Hira Naveed, Aditi Ashok, Casandra Alexander
- 9:00 am: Bronte Law, Jenny Shin, Albane Valenzuela
- 12:00 pm: Wei-Ling Hsu, Aline Krauter, Weiwei Zhang
- 12:12 pm: Gianna Clemente (a), Shannon Tan, Nataliya Guseva
- 12:24 pm: Mirabel Ting, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, In Gee Chun
- 12:36 pm: Miyu Yamashita, Ariya Jutanugarn, Hannah Green
- 12:48 pm: Nelly Korda, Chisato Iwai, Celine Boutier
- 1:00 pm: Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Angel Yin
- 1:12 pm: Ingrid Lindblad, Megan Khang, Esther Henseleit
- 1:24 pm: Gaby Lopez, Linn Grant, Chanettee Wannasaen
- 1:36 pm: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Ryann O'Toole, Narin An
- 1:48 pm: Azahara Munoz, Alexa Pano, Mimi Rhodes
- 2:00 pm: Robyn Choi, Gemma Dryburgh, Morgane Metraux
Hole 10
- 7:00 am: Gigi Stoll, Ruixin Liu, Yuri Yoshida
- 7:12 am: Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Chiara Tamburlini, Hinako Shibuno
- 7:24 am: Lottie Woad (a), Perrine Delacour, Leona Maguire
- 7:36 am: Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull, Haeran Ryu
- 7:48 am: Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, Brooke M. Henderson
- 8:00 am: Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Maja Stark
- 8:12 am: Rio Takeda, Madelene Sagstrom, Rose Zhang
- 8:24 am: Carlota Ciganda, Amy Yang, Lilia Vu
- 8:36 am: Manon De Roey, Jeneath Wong (a), Brianna Do
- 8:48 am: Helen Briem, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Darcey Harry
- 9:00 am: Paula Reto, Rianne Malixi (a), Gabriela Ruffels
- 12:00 pm: Muni He, Cassie Porter, Grace Kim
- 12:12 pm: Jeongeun Lee5, Maria Marin (a), Haeji Kang
- 12:24 pm: Nastasia Nadaud, Arpichaya Yubol, Sara Kouskova
- 12:36 pm: Sei Young Kim, Lucy Li, Hye-Jin Choi
- 12:48 pm: Jennifer Kupcho, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ilhee Lee
- 1:00 pm: Sarah Schmelzel, Miranda Wang, Hyo Joo Kim
- 1:12 pm: Nasa Hataoka, Akie Iwai, Somi Lee
- 1:24 pm: Jenny Bae, Patty Tavatanakit, Yuka Saso
- 1:36 pm: Saki Baba, Jiwon Jeon, Sophia Popov
- 1:48 pm: Brooke Matthews, Minami Katsu, Benedetta Moresco
- 2:00 pm: Youmin Hwang, Ashleigh Buhai, Peiyun Chien