“An exceptional way to start” – Greg Norman lauds Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII after LIV Golf season-opener

Greg Norman is happy about how LIV Golf’s 2024 season opener concluded. The Saudi-backed series lauded Joaquin Niemann and Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII for their performances at the event in Mexico. Congratulating the individual and team champions, he dubbed the opener an “exceptional way to start” the new season.

Norman seems to like the fact that LIV Golf Mayakoba entered playoffs to settle its winner. The event had a four-hole playoff, which Niemann won. The 68-year-old CEO also seemed excited for Legion XIII’s team win on debut. It is pertinent to note that Rahm joined the breakaway tour for a deal reportedly worth around $566 million. The series head seems happy with the results.

Taking to his official X handle, Greg Norman wrote:

“An exceptional way to start the 2024 season at #LIVGolf Mayakoba. A 59 and four hole playoff in the dark to get the job done. Congratulations @joaconiemann. Proud of you mate. Welcome and congratulations to @JonRahmOfficial’s @LegionXIIIgc on claiming the team trophy.”

Joaquin Niemann won LIV Golf Mayakoba by beating Sergio Garcia in a 4-hole playoff. The Chilean golfer carded a score of 12 under to lift the breakaway series’ season-opener trophy. The 25-year-old, who carded a 59 in the first round, triumphed over the rest of the field and bagged the winner’s $3.6 million paycheck.

Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII won the team event on Sunday. The newly introduced team won their debut outing with a score of -24. Tyrrell Hatton (-7) and Caleb Surratt (-5) contributed to the side’s maiden win.

Greg Norman lauds LIV Golf amid PGA Tour-SSG investment deal

Ahead of LIV Golf Mayakoba, Norman released a statement in response to the PGA Tour’s big money deal with the Strategic Sports Group. Reacting to the $3 billion investment deal announced on January 31, LIV Golf CEO came out to state that it doesn’t affect the Saudi-backed series.

Greg Norman sent a message to his staff, praising his breakaway tour, and noted that the competitor’s deal doesn’t change LIV Golf’s ‘positive trajectory or plans.’

Commenting on the PGA Tour-SSG deal made days ahead of the 2024 LIV Golf League’s season opener in Mexico, Greg Norman wrote in a letter, as quoted by Golfweek:

“As you may have seen, the PGA Tour made an announcement this morning about an investment partner. Let me make one thing very clear: nothing announced by other tours or investment groups changes LIV Golf’s positive trajectory or future plans. We started LIV Golf with the goal of creating something new, taking the game to a global, diverse audience and driving innovation while growing golf’s fanbase…"

Golf is now viewed as an asset class. We proved this was possible and are now in a unique position to mold and drive this incredible growth opportunity. This broader interest and commitment to the game, and investment in its future, would not have happened without the emergence of LIV Golf as an innovative force in the golf ecosystem," he added.

For the unversed, the PGA Tour announced the $3 billion deal with the SSG just weeks after the deadline for the ‘framework agreement’ with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was extended.

The PGA-PIF deal is expected to get an update in the coming months. Interestingly, Greg Norman has yet to fully reveal his stance on the proposed deal.