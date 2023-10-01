An intense battle between Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler ends in a tie at the Ryder Cup Day 3

Team Europe's Jon Rahm and Team USA's Scottie Scheffler were involved in an intense showdown in the first singles match on Day 3 of the Ryder Cup. Both goflers, who had a terrific 2022-23 PGA Tour season, ended up earning half a point for their respective teams after the match ended in a tie.

Until the last hole, Scheffler was one-up against the Spaniard. But, in the final 18th hole, Rahm shot a sensational birdie putt to level the scorecard and steal half points from his counterpart.

Expand Tweet

Just moments after Jon Rahm tied his match at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, his teammate Viktor Hovland defeated Collin Morikawa in the second singles match.

Exploring Jon Rahm's individual performance at the Ryder Cup

The 28-year-old Spanish golfer is representing the European team for the third time in the Ryder Cup matches. He entered with an overall record of 4-3-1 (W-L-H).

Jon Rahm had carried high hopes for fans in the 2023 Ryder Cup as well. He ended his campaign with two wins and two halved matches at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. He earned a total of 3 points for his team and returned with an overall record of 2-0-2 (W-L-H).

Below are the results of matches that Rahm played in the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Rahm & Hatton (Europe) vs. Scheffler & Burns (USA) - Europe (4 & 3)

Europe (4 & 3) Rahm & Hojgaard (Europe) vs. Scheffler & Koepka (USA) - Tied

Tied Rahm & Hatton (Europe) vs. Schauffele & Cantlay (USA) - Europe (2 & 1)

Europe (2 & 1) Jon Rahm (Europe) vs. Scottie Scheffler (USA) - Tied

Exploring Scottie Scheffler's individual performance at the Ryder Cup

The 27-year-old American golfer made his second appearance at the prestigious biennial event at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. With his stunning performance in the past few years and a Ryder Cup record of 2-0-1 (W-L-H), he was expected to be leading Team USA from the front in Rome.

However, things did not go in favor of Scottie Scheffler. He played four matches and won none of them. He did tie two of the matches to earn one point for his team and returned with an overall record of 0-2-2 (W-L-H).

Below are the results of matches that Scheffler played at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome:

Sheffler & Burns (USA) vs. Rahm & Hatton (Europe) - Europe (4 & 3)

Europe (4 & 3) Scheffler & Koepka (USA) vs. Rahm& Hojgaard (Europe) - Tied

Tied Scheffler & Koepka (USA) vs. Aberg & Hovland (Europe) - Europe (9 & 7)

Europe (9 & 7) Scottie Scheffler (USA) vs. Jon Rahm (Europe) - Tied

How many singles match results have come out at the Ryder Cup?

As of writing this article, three of the 12 singles matches had been concluded. The first match between Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler ended up as a tie.

Later, Team Europe's Viktor Hovland secured a victory over Team USA's Collin Morikawa by a 4 & 3 margin.

In the third singles match of the Ryder Cup, Team USA's Patrick Cantlay recorded a 2 & 1 margin win over Team Europe's Justin Rose.

Team Europe needs just 2.5 points to win the 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event.