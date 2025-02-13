Analyst breaks down 'GOAT' Tiger Woods' swing from a unique angle

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee broke down the details of Tiger Woods' swing in his recent social media post. Chamblee is widely known for actively sharing his opinion about golf on his social media handle.

On February 13, he shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account about Tiger Woods' swing. He posted a video of the legendary golfer's swing along with some screenshots to make his point clear.

In his post, Chamblee made a mention of Woods' body movement. He observed that while taking a shot, Woods "moves off the ball with his upper body", and then while starting his swing, his lower body moves toward the target. He wrote:

"Tiger Woods from above.. the greatest player of all time moves off the ball with his upper body (in direct defiance of anyone who says the head doesn’t or shouldn’t move in the backswing, as all good and great tour player’s heads move similarly) while his lower body ( blue line marks his sacrum) moves off the ball to start the swing and then quickly moves towards the target."

Chamblee further opened up about Woods' leg movement while taking the shot. He continued:

"His legs and upper body move towards the target in the downswing his hip carriage moves away from the target…this move is not unique to Tiger but he does it as well as anyone ever has."

The golf analyst called it the "optimal way" to take the shot. He concluded

"This is the optimal way for your body to move to in the golfswing to maximize distance and accuracy."

Although Woods has limited his outings in official golf tournaments in the last few years, in 2025, he has participated in his tech-infused golf series, TGL, for the Jupiter Golf Links. Moreover, he was initially committed to starting his 2025 campaign on the PGA Tour at the Genesis Invitational, but the 15-time Major winner withdrew from the competition ahead of its start.

Why did Tiger Woods withdraw from the Genesis Invitational 2025?

Tiger Woods had initially confirmed that he would be playing at the Genesis Invitational; however, the American opted out of the event following the tragic demise of his beloved mother, Kultida. In his words, he is still "processing her loss," which led him to decide not to tee off this week.

Woods announced his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."

Meanwhile, this week, PGA Tour players will tee off at the signature Genesis Invitational, which will start with its first round on Thursday, February 13. It's a four-day event that will have its finale on Sunday, February 16. The tournament will feature the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Collin Morikawa at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego.

