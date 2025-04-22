Analyst calls Scottie Scheffler's 2025 season 'phenomenal' despite no win: "Guys would k**l to have those finishes"

By Scottie Scheffler's outlandish 2024 standards, the world number one is having a bad season. By this point last year, he'd won four times, and that includes a Major. He's winless so far in 2025, but two golf analysts believe the underlying performance is still incredibly good.

Barstool's Trent Ryan and Sam "Riggs" Bozoinan discussed Scheffler's performance to date. He's suffering from a lack of wins while Rory McIlroy has dominated this year, but they're not convinced Scheffler is out of form.

Bozoinan said:

"[It's] way harder to emerge from the pack. That's why it really historically was amazing what Scottie did last year, and honestly continues to do. I looked, he hasn't won yet this year, but he's eighth, fourth, second, 20th, 11th, third, 25th, and ninth so far this year.

"So an unreal season. It's unreal. Guys would k*ll to be able to have those finishes. That is phenomenal. He cleared $580K, $1 million, $845K, $240K, $450K, $1.2 million, $69K, $535K."

Ryan said:

"You know it's great to win. It's obviously great to win. You win a lot more money, but you can also finish in those positions... he's still Scottie Scheffler, so he gets a ton of coverage. But, like you can still make a ton of money and not win every single time."

Scheffler finished fourth at the Masters after attempting to be the first since Tiger Woods to repeat as Masters champion, but he fell short. He's fallen short in every tournament so far, but the analysts think his struggles are being vastly overblown.

Scottie Scheffler feels confident despite losses

Despite going the entire season without a win (and the calendar year, as he last won the 2024 Hero World Challenge in December), Scottie Scheffler feels like he's close to breaking through. He's not worried about his game overall right now.

Scottie Scheffler fell short again (Image via Imagn)

Scheffler said via Express that he did some good things in the RBC Heritage loss over the weekend:

"I just needed a few more shots out there, which was definitely there for the taking for me. I just didn't quite take advantage of them."

He added that he's "really close" and did a lot of things well over the weekend. He just didn't "pull off" some of the more important shots he was faced with, but he still felt it was a solid week all in all, even if he fell five strokes short of Justin Thomas.

