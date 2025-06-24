Analyst casts doubt on Keegan Bradley’s potential dual role at Ryder Cup amid ‘consuming’ captaincy duties

Keegan Bradley's victory at last week's Travelers Championship saw many fans wondering if he could be a playing captain at the 2025 Ryder Cup in September. The Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner expressed their doubt about the possibility on the latest episode of their podcast.

Rex Hoggard initially had his doubts regarding Bradley's ability to serve Team USA as a playing captain due to the demanding nature of the role. However, the NBC analyst detailed that he's doing the same in the present.

Here's what Hoggard had to say about Keegan Bradley's abilities.

When you become a Ryder Cup captain, you're not supposed to be competing anymore. The job is supposed to be so consuming. You're supposed to have your days filled with the mundane things: picking out uniforms, thinking about lineups." (5:41 onwards)

"He's still doing that while also performing at such a high level," Lavner added.

Hoggard acknowledged the world-class golfer's hard work on and off the golf course and even stated that a few years ago, the 39-year-old would not have been in a position to be a part of the Ryder Cup team.

However, Lavner added that if Keegan made the decision to play, he would have to relinquish his captaincy, which is a dream the American has had for a long time. The golf analyst said,

"I don’t think there would actually be a situation where he’d be a playing captain. I think he would have to relinquish the captaincy. I just don’t think he would be a playing captain. I don’t think that’s really on the table." (8:41 onwards)

The top six players on the Ryder Cup points list following the BMW Championship in August automatically qualify to be a part of the team. Keegan Bradley moved 8 spots up the rankings after his win at the 2025 Travelers Championship. The last six players on the roster will be decided by the teams' respective captains.

He sits in the 9th place with 7,845.22 points and is behind Ben Griffin, who has 8,432.91 points.

Keegan Bradley admits Travelers Championship win changed his view on the Ryder Cup

Following his incredible win at the challenging TPC River Highlands on Sunday, Keegan Bradley stated that the outcome changes the narrative for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

The American golfer said that he would have 'never' considered serving Team USA as a player if he had not won the 2025 Travelers Championship. Stating that the week in Connecticut 'opens a door', Bradley said (via PGA Tour):

"This changes the story a little bit. I never would have thought about playing if I hadn't won. This definitely opens the door to play...This definitely changes things a little bit, and we'll all get together and figure out the best way to do this.”

Keegan Bradley went on to ultimately say that he intends to do what is best for the team. With less than three months to go for the Ryder Cup, he will be supported by his vice captains Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, and Jim Furyk.

