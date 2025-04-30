Analyst lauds Tiger Woods for ‘most wins’ on PGA Tour after dismissing team event victories

Brandel Chamblee doesn’t think team victories should be counted as a player’s “win” on the PGA Tour. The star analyst applauded Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin's recent win at Zurich Classic of New Orleans but opined ‘team events should never be muddled up with individual wins.’ Further commenting on the hot take, he lauded Tiger Woods as the all-time wins’ leader.

For the unversed, Woods and Sam Snead share the lead for ‘most wins’ on PGA Tour with 82 titles each. However, Chamblee has now dismissed this sharing of the lead as Snead has five team wins to his name. According to the analyst, the TGL founder is the solo leader ‘by a wide margin’, with his rival only having 77 individual wins. He claimed that the win at The Players Championship 2013 made Woods the ‘winningest player of all time.’

He made the controversial comments while replying to a fan tweet in response to his hot take on The Favorite Chamblee podcast.

Brandel Chamblee wrote on X while sharing the new podcast episode:

“Should a team event be counted as a ‘win’ on the PGA Tour? Absolutely not as I argue in “The Favorite Chamblee” podcast.”

A user @1b4imgone replied:

“Guess that means Tiger Woods is the all-time wins leader.”

Chamblee wrote in response:

“Without question, Tiger Woods has the most wins ever on the PGA Tour and by a wide margin… incidentally the win that made him the winningest player of all time on the PGA Tour was the 2013 The Players Championship.”

Brandel Chamblee dismisses Sam Snead’s wins tie with Tiger Woods

Brandel Chamblee was speaking about Novak and Griffin's Zurich Classic victory on The Favourite Chamblee podcast when he dismissed mixing individual and team victories. He admitted enjoying ‘the concept’ of the team event. However, he compared it to the sport of Tennis and stated that ‘doubles event’ wins won’t add up to ‘singles events.’

Chamblee then began counting down PGA Tour legends’ individual and team wins. He downplayed Snead’s lead, shared with Tiger Woods, on the ‘all-time winners’ list and stated that he only had 77 individual wins.

Brandel Chamblee said (at 11:53):

“And then on the men's side, look, I enjoy the concept. I do. The team event, it's fun, it's different. I applaud it. But, and all, you know, it was great. Andrew Novak had just lost a playoff the week before, clearly playing some great golf. Ben Griffin made the putt on the 17th hole from about 30 feet. Nice guys, good guys, good players. But do they deserve official wins?

You know, team events should never be muddled up with individual wins. It would be like saying people in tennis, because they won doubles event, won singles events… Tiger Woods has got 82. That's the most of anybody. He's not tied with Sam Snead. Sam's got five team wins, so he's got 77. Jack Nicklaus, believe it or not, has got two team wins, both of them with Arnold Palmer.”

The star analyst Jack Nicklaus had 71 wins instead of 73 and Ben Hogan has 57 instead of 64 if we don’t add team event wins. He added that this puts Hogan behind Arnold Palmer, who has two team wins with Nicklaus.

The former pro-golfer turned commentator also pointed out that team victories weren’t counted in the early 20s. He said players like Claude Harmon who have only one recorded PGA Tour win, the Masters in 1948.

