Analyst proposes $25M Marvel actor as the perfect fit for Brooks Koepka's role

Brooks Koepka was a running topic recently on the Fore Play Podcast. Actually, the conversation was about a potential movie about Rory McIlroy and his Masters victory. While talking about the potential cast for this movie, analyst Frankie Borrelli pitched a Marvel actor who could potentially play Koepka's role.

On April 24, Frankie Borrelli, Luggage Guy Trent, and Dr. Dan Rapaport were discussing a variety of topics on Fore Play Podcast's YouTube channel. One of the segments of the podcast was Golf TV Shows/Movies when Rory McIlroy's Masters win drew their full attention.

The three of them thought it would be a great idea for a film, so Frankie Borrelli began taking the names of the actors who could potentially play the golfers involved. One name Borrelli had in mind was $25 million-worth Josh Brolin (according to Celebrity Net Worth), renowned for his role as Thanos, the primary antagonist in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga movies.

Frankie Borrelli backed Brolin to play Brooks Koepka in this film due to his uncanny similarity with the LIV Golf star, mentioning that they could "show up to each other's roles right now". The analyst explained it all by stating:

"The other one I'll throw out there is, and I'm gonna cast him immediately, this is a shoo-in for the movie. It's Brooks Koepka going to be played by... oh my god, why I am blanking his name?... Who's Thanos?... Josh Brolin" [ 55:30 onwards]

Brooks Koepka's journey at this year's Masters came to an end early when he failed to make the cut. He shot two rounds of 74 and 75, putting him 5 shots over par, leading him to miss the cut for the weekend, which was set at two over par this year.

Koepka's most talked-about incident at Augusta this year was his triple bogey on the 18th hole. This had a significant impact on his score, resulting in his early exit from the tournament.

How has Brooks Koepka performed so far in the 2025 season?

PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka has had a roller coaster season this year. He went from a decent performance in Riyadh, finishing T33, to a strong outing in Singapore, where he finished in second place. Although Koepka has yet to win an event this season and has not been at his best, he has the experience and mettle needed to go all the way.

Here's a look at Koepka's performance on the LIV Golf circuit thus far this year:

LIV Golf Riyadh (Feb 6–8): Tied for 33rd with rounds of 74-67-70 (Total: -5).

Tied for 33rd with rounds of 74-67-70 (Total: -5). LIV Golf Adelaide (Feb 14–16): Tied for 7th with rounds of 69-71-70 (Total: -6).

Tied for 7th with rounds of 69-71-70 (Total: -6). LIV Golf Hong Kong (Mar 7–9): Tied for 35th with rounds of 72-65-68 (Total: -5).

Tied for 35th with rounds of 72-65-68 (Total: -5). LIV Golf Singapore (Mar 14–16): Finished 2nd with rounds of 67-69-65 (Total: -12).

Finished 2nd with rounds of 67-69-65 (Total: -12). LIV Golf Miami (April 4-6): Tied for 18th with rounds of 73-74-73 (Total: +4).

PGA Tour:

Masters Tournament (Apr 10–13): Missed the cut with rounds of 74 (+2) and 75 (+3), totaling +5 over par.

