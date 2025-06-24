Analyst questions Tommy Fleetwood’s ‘timid’ approach at the Travelers Championship: “He was indecisive when he needed to step up”

Tommy Fleetwood fell just short at the 2025 Travelers Championship, finishing T2 after leading into the final round. The Englishman was in control for most of Sunday but bogeyed two of his last three holes, allowing Keegan Bradley to claim the title with a birdie on the 72nd hole.

Golf Channel analyst Rex Hoggard pointed out where Tommy Fleetwood may have gone wrong, calling his approach in the final moments “timid.” (22:00 onwards)

"It was a very timid putt up the hill from just off the green, short. And he left himself way too much. I’d even say the par attempt was very timid...He was indecisive when he needed to step up and execute the shot," Hoggard said on his podcast with Ryan Lavner, referring to Fleetwood’s club change on the 18th fairway."

Tommy Fleetwood currently ranks 132nd in driving distance and 32nd in accuracy, placing him 63rd in Total Driving on the PGA Tour. His putting ranks is 31st, with an average of 0.264 strokes gained.

He carded rounds of 66, 65, 63, and 72 to finish at 14-under 266 for the week.

Tommy Fleetwood climbs to No. 2 in European Ryder Cup rankings

Tommy Fleetwood didn’t get his first PGA Tour win at the 2025 Travelers Championship, but his strong finish has pushed him up the European Ryder Cup rankings. With a solo second-place result, he gained enough points to jump five spots and now sits at No. 2, just behind Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy is the only player who has already secured his spot on Team Europe. The top six players in the standings after the Betfred British Masters on August 24 will automatically qualify, and Fleetwood is now well within reach of another Ryder Cup appearance.

The 34-year-old has represented Europe three times, having made his debut in 2018 with an impressive 4-1-0 record. He returned in 2021 and again in 2023, proving to be a consistent part of the team over the years.

Although his last win on the DP World Tour came at the Dubai Invitational in early 2024, he has been in good form, finishing in the top four in two of his last five events. He also won a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics and came close to winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, where he lost in a playoff to Nick Taylor.

He has seven wins and 42 top-10 finishes on the DP World Tour, the most by any golfer without a win on the PGA TOUR since 1983. While he is still looking for his first PGA Tour win, Fleetwood’s consistent performances continue to keep him in contention at big events, including the Ryder Cup.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held from September 26 to 28 at Bethpage Black.

