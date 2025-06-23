Tommy Fleetwood makes major leap despite Travelers Championship failure, while Shane Lowry sees a decline in Ryder Cup rankings

Tommy Fleetwood may have missed out on his first PGA Tour win at the 2025 Travelers Championship, but his runner-up finish still brought a big reward. The English golfer jumped five spots in the European Ryder Cup rankings to reach second place, while fellow teammate Shane Lowry dropped two spots to fifth.

Fleetwood held a two-shot lead with three holes to play and was still ahead by one going into the 18th. But a missed six-foot par putt on the final hole cost him the title, allowing Keegan Bradley to win with a birdie. Bradley carded a final-round 68 to finish at 15-under, while Fleetwood tied for second with Russell Henley at 14-under.

The loss added to Fleetwood’s long list of near-misses, but it was still enough to strengthen his Ryder Cup hopes. The Brit now sits just behind Rory McIlroy in the Team Europe standings with 1,237.43 points. Lowry, who was ahead of Fleetwood before the event, slipped to fifth place after finishing T45 at the Travelers Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood’s last win came at the Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour in 2024. He has been a regular on the European Ryder Cup teams in recent years and came close to winning on the PGA Tour in 2023, losing to Nick Taylor in a playoff at the RBC Canadian Open.

He has finished inside the top four in two of his last five starts and was in control for most of the week in Connecticut. Fleetwood has finished runner-up twice in majors and also won the silver medal in men's golf at the 2024 Olympics.

How has Tommy Fleetwood played in the 2025 season so far?

Tommy Fleetwood has had a consistent run in the 2025 season. In 14 starts, he has recorded five top-10 finishes and missed just one cut, which came at the U.S. Open earlier this month. He came into the Travelers Championship ranked No. 17 in the world.

After a near-miss at the Travelers Championship, Fleetwood has moved up four spots to No. 13 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Here’s a look at Tommy Fleetwood's results so far this season:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T22, -10

– T22, -10 The Genesis Invitational – T5, -8

– T5, -8 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T11, -4

– T11, -4 THE PLAYERS Championship – T14, -5

– T14, -5 Valspar Championship – T16, -4

– T16, -4 Valero Texas Open – T62, +8

– T62, +8 Masters Tournament – T21, -2

– T21, -2 RBC Heritage – 7th, -13

– 7th, -13 Truist Championship – T4, -12

– T4, -12 PGA Championship – T41, +2

– T41, +2 Charles Schwab Challenge – T4, -8

– T4, -8 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – T16, +1

– T16, +1 U.S. Open – CUT, +9

– CUT, +9 Travelers Championship – T2, -14

