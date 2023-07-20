“And.....he yanks it left” – Fans react to local Matthew Jordan’s opening tee shot at Royal Liverpool to start the 151st Open Championship

Matthew Jordan of England started the 2023 Open Championship with a birdie on the second hole of the first round. The first group started with their game on the 459-yard par-4 hole.

The Open Championship has a stellar field of 156 golfers. However, none of them had as much experience playing on Hoylake's field as Jordan. He picked up the early morning shot at the Royal Liverpool based on his previous experience.

The Open Championship posted a video of local favorite Matthew Jordan's incredible shot on the second hole at the Royal Liverpool with the caption:

"Matthew Jordan has hit this tee shot thousands of times. But never with the world watching. The 151st Open is underway."

The 151st Open Championship will run through the week to wrap up with the finale on Sunday, July 23.

Who is Matthew Jordan?

Matthew Jordan was born on January 18, 1996, in Wirral, Peninsula, England. However, he grew up in West Kirby and currently lives in Hoylakes. He has been a member of Royal Liverpool for more than two decades now. The golfer joined the club at the age of seven.

He qualified for the 151st Open Championship through the Final Qualifying round held at West Lancashire a few weeks ago.

Jordan spoke on his desire to compete in the Major, especially in his hometown, ahead of the event's start. He said via The Open:

"It's an amazing honour. I'm sure the first tee, no matter what, was going to be special, but obviously to have this as a kid growing up, I used to wake up early, 6:30, and that was The Open commencing. I've got fond memories so to have this honour is brilliant."

Matthew Jordan also recalled his experience seeing Tiger Woods play in Royal Liverpool and win the Open in 2006. He went on to say:

“I remember seeing Tiger [Woods] in '06 on the putting green, and I just could not approach him. I think I saw him actually when it was here in 2014, as well, and I still couldn't approach him then."

“He walked through the clubhouse on a Sunday trying to register and I just froze," Jordan added. "And then again, as I say, in '06 he was on the putting green and I don't think I moved for 20 minutes. He was my hero, and being able to see him in the flesh and watching him do what he did, especially around your home course, was immense."

It is worth noting that Royal Liverpool has previously hosted the Open Championship 12 times.