Andrea Lee: 10 things you didn’t know about 2023 AIG Women’s Open top contender

Andrea Lee made a remarkable jump at the 2023 AIG Women's Open leaderboard after the second round. She tied up for the second position in a three-way tie with Minami Katsu and Charley Hull.

Lee has played two rounds of 68 and 66 to finish five strokes behind the leader Ally Ewing. Having turned professional in 2019, Lee has won two professional events in her career. Here are 10 lesser-known facts about her.

#1 Andrea Lee started golf at the age of 8

Lee was a child prodigy. She started golfing at a very young age. Growing up in Hermosa Beach, she started competing in tournaments at the age of eight. Andrea Lee won 50 junior titles in just four years.

#2 She qualified for the US Women's Open at 15

Lee had been blessed with one of the most successful junior careers. She qualified for the 2014 US Women's Open at the age of 15. Interestingly, the American golfer made the cut at the event.

#3 Lee played at the Junior Ryder Cup

Andrea Lee represented her country at the Junior Ryder Cup. She had also played at the Junior Solheim Cup and the Curtis Cup.

Lee competed at the Espirito Santo Trophy in 2016 and won a silver medal at the Pan American Games.

#4 She attended Stanford University

Andrea Lee did her graduation from Stanford University between 2016 and 2019. She was one of the most successful golfers in her college and won nine individual titles and also topped the Sagarin College Rankings.

#5 Andrea Lee won the Mark H McCormack Medal

Back in 2019, Lee competed at the US Women's Amateur and played in the semifinals. Later that year, she won the Mark H McCormack Medal for being one of the top-ranked amateur golfers in the season.

#6 She has won two professional events

The 24-year-old has won two professional events in her career since turning pro in 2019. She won the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic and the Portland Classic, both in 2022.

#7 Lee's list of prestigious awards

The American golfer won the 2019 Mark H. McCormack Medal, the 2017 WGCA Freshman of the Year award, and the 2014 AJCA Junior Player of the Year award.

#8 Her major tournaments record

Andrea Lee is seeking her maiden major victory at this week's AIG Women's Open. She has played in all five majors in her career and recorded her best finish at the Women's British Open in 2020, when she was tied for the seventh position.

Lee's best finish at the Evian Championship was recorded in 2022 in the T15 position. However, she failed to make the cut in her last four appearances at the Women's PGA Championship.

#9 Her LPGA Tour journey

Lee has won only one LPGA Tour event in her career. She won the 2022 Portland Classic after defeating Daniela Darque by one stroke and won $225,000 in prize money.

#10 Andrea Lee is very active on social media

Andrea Lee frequently shares pictures on her social media pages. She has garnered around 13,300 followers on Instagram.