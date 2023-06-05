Andrew Putnam, 2 others land The Open Championship qualification at the Memorial Tournament 2023

Viktor Hovland took home the trophy of last week's designated event - the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkDay. He won $3.6 million in prize money, but three golfers struck gold on Sunday, June 4, earning invites to a major tournament.

Through their outstanding performance in the Memorial Tournament, Andrew Putnam, Lee Hodges, and Adam Schenk earned invitations to The Open Championship.

Three of them finished in the top 15 at the designated tournament and were invited to compete in the Open Championship.

Andrew Putnam finished in fifth place, while Schenk was tied for seventh, and Hodges finished 12th.

"I tell everyone that (The Open) is my favorite tournament that I've ever played. I still use the ball marker and divot repair tool from (Royal) Portrush for every round. I have some great memories," Putnam said as reported by The Open website.

The Open Championship will be held at Royal Liverpool from July 20 to 23.

Andrew Putnam's performance at the 2023 Memorial Tournament

Andrew Putnam opened the 2023 Memorial Tournament with a birdie on the opening hole. He made another birdie on the seventh hole, but then a bogey on the 10th, a birdie on the 11th, and another bogey on the 12th. Putnam finished with a 71 after four birdies and three bogeys on Thursday, June 1.

He began the second round with a double bogey on the second hole but quickly recovered with a birdie on the sixth. He finished with a 72 after four birdies and two bogeys. Putnam shot 71 with three birdies and two bogeys in the third round and four birdies and two bogeys in the final round to finish in fifth position alongside Jordan Spieth.

Adam Schenk, meanwhile, scored 75 after making four birdies, five bogeys, and a double bogey in the first round. He scored 71 after making three birdies, two bogeys, a double bogey, and an eagle in the second round.

Schenk finished with a score of 68 after making five birdies and one bogey and played the final round of 71 after making five birdies and four bogeys. He tied for seventh place with Rory McIlroy.

Lee Hodges, on the other hand, finished with 72 after three birdies and three bogeys in the first round. He finished with a 69 after four birdies and one bogey and scored 70 after making three birdies, two bogeys, and an eagle in the third round.

However, Hodges struggled with his game in the final round, making only one birdie and five bogeys to tie for 12th place with Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton, and David Lipsky.

It is worth noting that Viktor Hovland won the 2023 Memorial Tournament in a playoff over Denny McCarthy.

When asked about his game, Hovland was quoted as saying by CBS Sports:

"I've been playing well, but I've just been trying to stay within myself and play my own game. Maybe before I would have fired at some pins that I shouldn't have fired at. I just played smart, played my game and came up clutch this time. It feels even better after some close calls the last few months."

