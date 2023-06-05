Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland won the prestigious 2023 Memorial Tournament on Sunday, June 4, defeating American Denny McCarthy in a playoff.

Both closed the final day with -7, forcing a sudden death round that Hovland took by making par on the first round over the 18th hole.

Viktor Hovland looked in great touch in the Memorial Tournament. Throughout the four rounds he carded -1, -1, -3 and -2 to stay always in the fight for the title.

In the play-off, Hovland had the chance to secure the Memorial Tournament title with a birdie, but could not make a 57-foot putt on his third shot.

However, his rival could not take advantage to make par and force a second hole, missing an 11-foot, nine-inch putt. Hovland did not forgive this miss, making par with a six-foot putt and taking his fourth PGA Tour title.

Scottie Scheffler finished in third place of the Memorial Tournament after a legendary comeback that took him from being T65 and making the cut by just one stroke, to being in top positions, even leading the table, albeit temporarily.

After the first two rounds with +2 and +1, respectively, Scheffler brought out the quality that keeps him ranked No. 1 in the world and carded a third round of -4 and a fourth of -5 to close with an overall score of -6.

At the other extreme were Rory McIlroy and Justin Suh. McIlroy was leading the leaderboard of the Memorial Tournament closing the third day, but a fourth round of +3 caused him to fall to T7.

Even more precipitous was the fall of Suh who dropped 26 places after being in first place at the end of the second round. After a disastrous third and fourth days with +5 and +7, respectively, Suh had to settle for finishing T41, 11 strokes behind the leader.

Memorial Tournament 2023 Leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard of the 2023 Memorial Tournament:

1 Viktor Hovland -7 (Play Off)

2 Denny McCarthy -7

3 Scottie Scheffler -6

4 Si Woo Kim -5

T5 Andrew Putnam -4

T5 Jordan Spieth -4

T7 Adam Schenk +2

T7 Rory McIlroy -4

T9 Adam Scott -2

T9 Rickie Fowler -2

T9 Matt Fitzpatrick -2

T12 Tyrrell Hatton -1

T12 Lee Hodges -1

T12 Wyndham Clark -1

T12 David Lipsky -1

T16 Luke List E

T16 Sam Burns E

T16 Jon Rahm E

T16 Shane Lowry E

T16 Sepp Straka E

T16 Joseph Bramlett E

T16 Russell Henley E

T16 Hideki Matsuyama E

T24 Byeong Hun An +1

T24 Beau Hossler +1

T24 Xander Schauffele +1

T24 Eric Cole +1

T24 Gary Woodland +1

T24 Stephan Jaeger +1

T30 Ryan Fox +2

T30 Garrick Higgo +2

T30 Austin Eckroat +2

T30 J.J. Spaun +2

T30 Patrick Rodgers +2

T30 Patrick Cantlay +2

T30 Keegan Bradley +2

T30 Mark Hubbard +2

T38 J.T. Poston +3

T38 Luke Donald +3

T38 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3

T41 Taylor Montgomery +4

T41 Seamus Power +4

T41 Brandt Snedeker +4

T41 Sam Stevens +4

T41 S.H. Kim +4

T41 Justin Suh +4

T41 Sungjae Im +4

T48 Thomas Detry +5

T48 Matt Wallace +5

T48 Emiliano Grillo +5

T48 Keith Mitchell +5

T52 Harris English +6

T52 Alex Noren +6

T54 Davis Riley +7

T54 Danny Willett +7

T56 Davis Thompson +8

T56 Sam Ryder +8

T58 Sahith Theegala +9

T58 Chez Reavie +9

T60 Stewart Cink +10

T60 Taylor Pendrith +10

62 Matt Kuchar +11

63 Sam Bennett +12

64 Lanto Griffin +13

65 Tom Hoge +17

