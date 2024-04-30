Andy Ogletree secures his place in the upcoming PGA Championship

Andy Ogletree is one of the most pedigreed young stars in LIV Golf. The former US Amateur Champion secured his place in the breakaway league by winning the 2023 Order of Merit on the Asian Tour's International Series. His efforts continue to pay off as he will be able to participate in the second Major of the season thanks to what he has done on the Asian circuit.

Ogletree's participation was made official after he was ranked second in the new Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Federation Ranking system, which earned him a place in the field of the PGA Championship that is set to be played in two weeks at Valhalla Golf Club.

Andy Ogletree's results in the Asian Tour's 2023 International Series were decisive for him to qualify for the PGA Championship. Ogletree has played mostly on LIV Golf for the past two seasons, where he receives no world ranking points.

Andy Ogletree led the Asian Tour International Series Order of Merit in 2023 thanks to winning two tournaments (Qatar and England) and finishing in five other top 10s. In 11 events, he did not miss a cut and his worst finish was T48 in Thailand.

The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Federation Ranking is a new system added in 2023 as a qualifying criterion for the PGA Championship. This system is designed to rank players playing on the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, and the Sunshine Tour.

The top 3 in this new system receive exemptions to play in the PGA Championship. In addition to Andy Ogletree, Keita Nakajima and Ryan van Velzen qualified for the Major.

The 2024 PGA Championship will be Ogletree's debut in this tournament. In 2020, Ogletree made his debut at The Masters (finished low amateur at T34) and The Open (missed the cut).

A look at Andy Ogletree's 2024 season and more

Andy Ogletree has played all six tournaments on LIV Golf during 2024 as part of the HyFlyers GC team captained by Phil Mickelson. His results had been unremarkable until his most recent appearance.

Ogletree finished 50th at LIV Golf Mayakoba with an 8-over score. He then placed 48th in Las Vegas (1 over), 42nd in Jeddah (1 under), 32nd in Hong Kong (5 under) and 50th in Miami (11 over).

At LIV Golf Adelaide, Ogletree posted the best finish of his tour career with a score of 16 under to place 5th. At Grange Golf Club, he played his three rounds for scores of 7 under, 2 under, and 7 under.

During 2024, Ogletree also played two events on the Asian Tour's International Series. He finished T21 in Macau and T17 at the Saudi Open.

Previously, Ogletree had played as a reserve on LIV Golf. In four events, he had finished in the Top 10 once (6th in the 2023 LIV Golf DC).