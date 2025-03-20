Angela Stanford to captain Team USA in the 2026 Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf

The USA will have a new captain for the 2026 Solheim Cup: Angela Stanford. The six-time veteran (2003, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015) of the team has also had three runs as an assistant captain, but she's finally been given the reigns to the American side which will look to defend its crown next year.

The United States was captained by Stacy Lewis last year. Next year, she will have the 12 best Americans at her disposal to try and defend the crown, this time playing in Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands. It will be a road match for the American side.

Stanford officially retired in 2024 after an LPGA Tour career that lasted 23 years. All told, she earned seven wins on tour, including a Major title at the Amundi Evian Championship in 2018, her 18th season as a pro. The former player has also won the 2023 and 2024 Senior LPGA Championships as senior Majors, too.

Right now, the top six, who would be the automatic qualifiers, include Yealimi Noh, Angel Yin, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz, Lucy Li and Jennifer Kupcho. Potential captain choices to fill out the remaining spots could be Auston Kim, Lauren Coughlin, Megan Khang, Rose Zhang and Lexi Thompson (who retired from full-time golf after the 2024 Solheim Cup).

Angela Stanford reacts to USA captain role for 2026 Solheim Cup

Angela Stanford takes over a highly successful United States squad that includes World No. 1 Nelly Korda. She revealed via the LPGA Tour that she is "extremely grateful" to be the captain.

Angela Stanford is the newest USA Solheim Cup captain (Image via Imagn)

Her statement read:

“[I'm excited to] join a list of my heroes in the game. I’ve always believed that I represent more than myself on the LPGA Tour, and there is no greater honor than representing your country. I consider this the pinnacle of my career, and I’m looking forward to leading our players to the Netherlands in 2026."

Interim LPGA Commissioner Liz Moore said that Stanford would be a "wonderful" addition to the team as the captain, adding:

“Angela has always been a spark on and off the course, a true leader and a dedicated partner to her teammates. It’s now her time to take the helm of the U.S. Team, and I have no doubt that she will lead her squad to a successful week in the Netherlands.

Angela Stanford holds an impressive record of 98 consecutive Major championships from 2002 to 2024. Only Jack Nicklaus has a longer appearance streak in professional golf. The Solheim Cup will be held between September 11 and 13, 2026. Anna Nordqvist was named the opposing team's captain for their bout next year.

