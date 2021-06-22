Anirban Lahiri becomes the only male Indian golfer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Anirban Lahiri became the only male Indian golfer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after the International Golf Federation released its final Olympic Games rankings for men on Tuesday. The 33-year-old is ranked 340th in the world but still made it to the 60-member list.

According to Olympic qualification rules for golf, a country can send a maximum of four athletes to the quadrennial extravaganza. The number further decreases to two if any of them are ranked below15 in the world.

The men's event will see some big names missing like Dustin Thomas (world No.2), Patrick Cantlay (world No. 7), Brooks Koepka (world No. 8), Patrick Reed (world No. 9), and Tyrrell Hatton (world No. 11) due to various reasons.

Anirban Lahiri with a heck of a shot #EurAsiaCup



Spain's John Ram is ranked first in the world and is the favorite to win the gold medal. However, the likes of Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Rory McIlroy, among others, will pose big threats to the Spaniard.

All three medallists from the Rio Games in the men's individual events - Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, and Matt Kuchar - have failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Anirban Lahiri to feature in his second Olympics

Anirban Lahiri of India plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club in Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Golf made its return to the Olympic Games in 2016, before which it was last held in 1904. Lahiri participated in the men's individual event and finished in the 57th position. Shiv Chawrasia, who also participated at the 2016 Rio Olympics, finished in 50th position.

Elated at hearing the news of his qualification, Lahiri took to Twitter to express his excitement.

"(This is the) Best surprise I have gotten in a while. Tokyo 2020 can't believe I will have the opportunity once again to represent the tricolor," Lahiri tweeted after learning about the news.

Best surprise I have got in a while. @Tokyo2020 can’t believe I will have the opportunity once again to represent the tricolor 🇮🇳 — Anirban Lahiri (@anirbangolf) June 22, 2021

Aditi Ashok may accompany Lahiri at the 2016 Olympics in golf. She is currently placed 44th in the women's Olympic Golf rankings and is well within the 60-member list. The International Golf Federation will release the final list for women on the 29th of June.

