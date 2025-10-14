Anirban Lahiri reveals Rory McIlroy’s special curry-related request to him

Anirban Lahiri opened up about Rory McIlroy’s special curry request as they prepare to play this week at the 2025 DP World India Championship. The DP World Tour event will start with its opening round on Thursday, October 16, and ahead of that, on Tuesday, Lahiri attended a press conference.

Ad

A few years ago, the Northern Irish golfer and his wife, Erica, had asked for a masterclass in “making curry” from the Indian golfer. Lahiri was asked about it at the conference, and in response, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"He's Irish, and most people from that part of the world get exposed to curries. I wouldn't called them Indian by any stretch of the imagination. I think we had just hosted a few of our friends in West Palm: Camilo and Jamie Lovemark and Keegan and a lot of them when I was living there, and obviously word got out that the curry was amazing, so I'm sure they would have heard.

Ad

Trending

"Rory and I used to play and practise at the Bear's Club, so one of those days he's hitting balls and I'm hitting balls, and he came up to me because obviously he enjoys a good curry. I'm still he'll get his fill this week," he added.

Rory McIlroy is gearing up to play for the first time at the DP World India Championship. The tournament is scheduled to take place at the Delhi Golf Club in India and will feature a stellar field with the likes of Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, and many others.

Ad

Anirban Lahiri had a good season on LIV Golf in 2025. He was the runner-up at the Virginia event and recorded some other decent finishes on the Saudi league this season, which include T7 at Adelaide, T18 in Miami, and T11 in Dallas. It will be interesting to see how things unfold for him on home soil.

Rory McIlroy set to tee with Viktor Hovland at the DP World India Championship

Rory McIlroy will start his game at the DP World India Championship on Thursday on the tenth hole. He will tee off at 7:25 a.m. local time (2:55 a.m. BST) in a group with Viktor Hovland and Ben Griffin.

Ad

The first round will start at 6:35 a.m. local time, and players will tee off on the first and tenth holes in groups of three. Anirban Lahiri will also tee off on the tenth hole for the first round in a group with Keita Nakajima and Johannes Veerman at 7:35 am.

Rory McIlroy is traveling to India after his impressive showing at the Ryder Cup in Bethpage, where the European team retained the title. On the DP World Tour, he last played at the BMW PGA Championship and finished in T20 place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More