Anirban Lahiri talks about Crushers GC teammates leading the charge to improve this year after a disappointing season in 2022

Anirban Lahiri finished second at LIV Golf Chicago, one point behind his own team captain, Bryson DeChambeau. Although he is still looking for his first individual win, the team victory in the tournament left him feeling very good.

At the end of his outstanding performance at Rich Harvest Farms, Anirban Lahiri appeared with his three teammates in front of the press. Although he lost the chance to force a playoff on 18, Lahiri was happy with the result, especially the collective order.

These were the words of Anirban Lahiri as quoted by the LIV Golf news service:

“I think all four of us would agree that you’re trying to win the tournament outright first. At least that’s how I look at it. Anyone else who says otherwise is lying. But the team win was something that we all knew we needed to pull off, and we knew we should pull off.”

He continued:

"If you look at the last three, four events, I don't think we've been off the podium. And we've had one or two bad days. We had a tough day yesterday [Saturday] as well, but you know just shows how much depth we have in the team and how solid we are behind each other. All of us together really want this."

He added:

"We were not happy with how things ended last year, we want to correct that, and I think our late season form is trending and we want to take it forward for two more weeks."

Anirban Lahiri finished LIV Golf Chicago at -12. He was tied with Bryson DeChambeau on the 18th and had both the win and the playoff on his putter. However, he made bogey after three-putting the hole and dropped to second place.

How is the team competition going for Anirban Lahiri's Crushers GC?

Crushers GC, captained by Bryson DeChambeau and featuring Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, and Charles Howell III, are in second place this season.

With 178 points, they are only 10 points behind the leaders, 4Aces GC, so the two remaining events (Jeddah and the Teams Championship) promise to be very competitive.

Crushers GC have scored points in six of the 12 tournaments played this season, with two firsts, two seconds, and two thirds. Their worst finish so far was 10th in Orlando.

Mathematically, Crushers GC, Torque GC, and Stinger GC could knock 4Aces GC off the top spot. But the real chances are only on the side of the first two.

For this reason, very close competition between 4Aces, Crushers, and Torque can be predicted for the rest of the season. In the inaugural season of LIV Golf, Crushers GC finished second to 4Aces GC.