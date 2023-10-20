Anna Nordqvist’s ex-husband and Lexi Thompson’s former caddie Kevin McAlpine suddenly dies at the age of 39

Anna Nordqvist's former husband and Lexi Thompson's former caddie, Kevin McAlpine, has passed away at the age of 39. The Scottish caddie's sudden death was confirmed by his father, Hamish, via The Courier.

McAlpine and Nordqvist got married in 2022 but were undergoing a divorce that they filed in August 2023. Per Bunkered's report, Nordqvist has withdrawn from the upcoming BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea and has flown back to the United States.

Kevin McAlpine's father, Hamish, told The Courier that his son was already having health problems and that they could not believe that he had passed.

Golf Digest quoted him as saying:

"We can confirm that Kevin has passed away in America. We are completely in the dark about what has happened. It is true that he has been unwell but we believed he was on the mend."

Hamish also informed that an autopsy would be done to clear the exact reason behind his son's sudden death.

"There is to be an autopsy and at the moment there is very little we can say. We really don't want to talk about this at this stage. As a family we are completely devastated. You can imagine how we are feeling," Hamsish said.

Everything to know about Anna Nordqvist's former husband and Lexi Thompson's former caddie Kevin McAlpine

Kevin McAlpine was himself a golfer. During his amateur career, he was part of the Colorado State University. He won the Scottish Amateur championship in 2006.

McAlpine's professional career was cut short because he tore his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) a few months before turning professional. He came back in 2010 but could not establish himself as a successful pro golfer.

After an unsuccessful professional golf career, McAlpine decided to change his career path and started carrying bags for LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson in 2017.

McAlpine parted ways with Thompson after an 18-month association. He has also carried bags for Amy Yang and PGA Tour winner Martin Laird.

McAlpine belonged to a sporting family. His father, Hamish McAlpine, himself was a Scottish soccer player and was a goalkeeper for Dundee United for about 20 years of his life.

It was his father who got him into golf, as Hamish also played the sport and was the captain of Alyth Golf Club in 2010.