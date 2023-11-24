"Another blow to PGA Tour's united front to LIV" - Fans react to Bernd Wiesberger's return to DP World Tour after 2 seasons on LIV Golf

After playing two seasons on LIV Golf, Austrian golfer Bernd Wiesberger has returned to the DP World Tour. He lost his contract with the Saudi Circuit.

Wiesberger finished at 41 in the LIV Golf standings at the end of the 2023 season, and the Saudi circuit only allows golfers finishing in the top 24 to continue their journey on the circuit.

The DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley announced the return of Wiesberger. NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X account with a caption, saying:

"After playing 2 seasons on the LIV Golf Tour and recently losing his contract for next season, 8 time DPWT winner Bernd Wiesberger has had his DP World Tour membership reinstated after never having resigned when he initially left. Keith Pelley made the announcement earlier today."

Fans took to the comments section to say:

"Another blow to PGA Tour's united front to LIV."

"That was easy and better for golf," commented another fan.

"Weak! Should have made him qualify to regain his card," wrote another fan.

Here are more fans reactions:

Bernd Wieberger played two seasons on LIV Golf for Cleeks Golf Club under the captainship of Martin Kaymer.

Bernd Wieberger's performance on the LIV Golf

Wiesberger played in all 14 tournaments of the LIV Golf this year and had two top-15 finishes. He started the season at the Mayakoba event and finished in 44 position followed by finishing in 36th position at the Tucson event and then 38 at the Orlando. He settled at 40th in the Singapore event and 20th at the Tulsa.

Wiesberger recorded his best finishing on the LIV Golf at the Jeddah event when he finished in 11th position.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Bernd Weisberger played on LIV Golf in 2023:

Mayakoba

Date: Feb 24—26

Result: 44

R1: +5

R2: +6

R3: E

Tucson

Date: Mar 17—19

Result: 36

R1: +1

R2: -1

R3: +1

Orlando

Date: Mar 31—Apr 02

Result: 38

R1: +2

R2: -2

R3: -3

Adelaide

Date: Apr 21—23

Result: 31

R1: -5

R2: -2

R3: -1

Singapore

Date: Apr 28—30

Result: 40

R1: E

R2: -1

R3: -1

Tulsa

Date: May 12—14

Result: 20

R1: -1

R2: -3

R3: -4

DC

Date: May 26—28

Result: 32

R1: -1

R2: +2

R3: -1

Andalucía

Date: Jun 30—Jul 02

Result: 35

R1: +2

R2: +5

R3: -1

London

Date: Jul 07—09

Result: 36

R1: +1

R2: +1

R3: -4

Greenbrier

Date: Aug 04—06

Result: 13

R1: -4

R2: -3

R3: -5

Bedminster

Date: Aug 11—13

Result: 29

R1: -2

R2: +2

R3: +3

Chicago

Date: Sep 22—24

Result: 37

R1: E

R2: +1

R3: -1

Jeddah

Date: Oct 13—15

Result: 11

R1: +1

R2: -2

R3: -7

Since beginning his professional career in 2006, Bernd Wiesberger has won 12 competitions so far. He took home victories in two Asian Tour competitions and eight European Tour events. In addition, he has competed on the Challenge Tour and taken home two titles.