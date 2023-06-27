“Another week with soft conditions” – Fans raise concern as PGA Tour give update on Rocket Mortgage Classic host Detroit Golf Club after storm damage

Storms rolled through the Detroit Golf Club, which will host this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic. It is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 29, and extend through the weekend, concluding on Sunday, July 2.

Despite the damage, the event will take place at the planned time. The golf course, meanwhile, remained closed on Monday for maintenance.

The PGA Tour shared an update on the golf course on their Twitter account with a caption saying:

"Storms rolled through the Detroit area on Sunday leaving its mark on Detroit Golf Club. The grounds team are working diligently on clean up to get it ready for action @RocketClassic."

Fans complained about the course in the post's comments section, writing:

"Another week with soft conditions. Players will go crazy low at this place. Get ready for another -23 winner this week! Roll the ball back!!!"

It is important to note that the Los Angeles Country Club (LACC) made headlines earlier this month for its rough patch. The greens of the course allow the ball to easily slid the slopes. Interestingly, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele made the lowest of the US Open at LACC after playing a round of 62.

Last week's Travelers Championship also saw a birdies frenzy as Wyndham Clark recorded 27 birdies in four rounds to win with a total of -23.

Speaking about the Detroit Golf Course's deteriorating condition, a golf enthusiast wrote:

"Oh boy. Rory will be mad at nature for not respecting the game of golf."

Here are some other reactions:

Noticeably, chemicals were spilt at the Detriot Golf Course earlier in April that leads the greens to turn brown, worsening the playability on the field.

Rocket Mortgage Classic officials provide an update on the Detriot Golf Course

Officials from the Rocket Mortgage Classic provided an update on the Detroit Golf Course. According to PGA Tour Senior Tournament Director Stephen Cox, they were 'fortunate' since the trees fell in the right direction, inflicting limited damage to the golf course.

According to the PGA Tour, he stated:

“We got incredibly lucky. The trees fell in the right direction. One fell on a car at the entrance to the club, and another fell in close proximity to the practice putting green and did some minor damage, but if it had fallen 4 or 5 feet to the right it would have been much worse.”

Earlier Jason Longwell, Executive Director of Rocket Mortgage Classic, said via PGA Tour:

"We’ve been really fortunate. There’s no damage to any of our structures, no damage to the golf course whatsoever. Certainly, some branches down, sticks around, a few trees down, but a handful of companies have come out to help us. It’s just been a yeoman’s effort to get everything cleaned up, but we’ve got a great golf course ready for play.”

Rocket Mortgage Classic will tee off for the first round on Thursday, June 29.

