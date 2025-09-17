Anthony Kim announces first start after LIV Golf relegation

Anthony Kim was relegated from LIV Golf after finishing 55th on the circuit’s 2025 season-long standings. Weeks after his exit, the 40-year-old has now confirmed his next start. The out-going LIV star will feature in the Jakarta International Championship on the Asian Tour's LIV Golf-backed International Series next month.For the unversed, Kim’s entry to LIV in 2024 marked his return to professional golf after 12 years away. The three-time PGA Tour winner finished 56th on the breakaway tour standings in his debut year. However, he fell prey to relegation this year alongside five others. Kim, whose best finish came in Miami where he managed T29, will now tee it up at the Jakarta International Championship being played in the Damai Indah Golf (PIK Course), Indonesia from October 2-5.He made the announcement on social media and added that he’ll post his upcoming schedule on his website soon.Anthony Kim wrote on X:“Excited 2 head over 2 @intseriesgolf INDONESIA. GOD is GR8. Posting the next few months of my schedule on anthonykimofficial.com”Kim signed off the tweet with ‘sober is dope’ and a fire emoji, a common phrase he uses in tweets. Following the Indonesian stop, the International Series will travel to the Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore before the ending the season with the Saudi International.Can Anthony Kim return to LIV Golf?Anthony Kim was among the six players who got relegated from the LIV Golf league after finishing 49th or lower in the circuit’s season-long standings. Apart from Kim, the list included the likes of Henrik Stenson, Mito Pereira, Andy Ogletree, Yubin Jang, and Frederik Kjettrup. However, the relegated players have two pathways to try and re-enter the league for the 2026 season.It is pertinent to note that the International Series remains the axed golfers’ easiest route back to LIV Golf. Players like Kim can earn back his LIV card as the highest-ranked players on the series’ standings earn tickets to Saudi-backed circuit.For the unversed, the upcoming Jakarta International Championship will be the former Ryder Cupper’s fifth International Series outing since his return to pro golf in 2024. However, the golfer, who ended the LIV season with zero points, currently sits outside the Asian Tour series’ top-100 rankings. The LIV Golf Promotions event is another way relegated players can get back on the circuit.The next edition of the promotion tournament is set to be played at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia from December 12. Anthony Kim is likely to attend the event as he remains eligible as a relegated player. The golfer will have to face off against other relegated players as well as new aspirants to earn a spot on the LIV Golf League 2026.