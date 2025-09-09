LIV Golf’s feeder International Series axe Cambodia event over political dispute

The International Series event in Cambodia, set to be played next month, has been scrapped. The Asian Tour, which is part of LIV Golf’s feeder system, made the announcement on Tuesday. The decision has been taken “in light of recent developments in the region.”For the unversed, Cambodia and Thailand have been involved in a border conflict. Tensions remain in the region despite the two countries signing a ceasefire. It is also pertinent to note that several Thai golfers, including Danthai Boonma, reportedly struggled to get visas for the event in their neighboring country. Now, Asia’s golf governing body has released a statement confirming the cancellation of the $2 million event set to be played at Chhun On Golf Club just outside Phnom Penh from Oct 9-12.The circuit further added that the event could return to the region when “circumstances allow.”Rahul Singh, the head of the International Series, said in a statement:“In light of recent developments in the region, and in consultation with our partners at the Royal Group, the International Series Cambodia presented by Royal Group tournament will not take place as planned…We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Royal Group, Chhun On Golf Club, and the people of Cambodia for their support throughout the planning of this event… Our thoughts are with those affected during this complex time and we remain confident that Cambodia will provide a wonderful stage for world-class golf in the future. We look forward to the opportunity to return when circumstances allow.”International Series calendar updatedIt is pertinent to note that the International Series event in Cambodia was expected to be the sixth of 10 elevated events. However, tensions between Thailand and Cambodia began in July and tensions spiralled. The conflict has led way to over 40 people killed and 300,000 forced to flee the borders.The event, set to feature players from various tours around the world, was looking on track with Thai and Cambodian leaders agreeing to an “unconditional” ceasefire at the end of July, five days after the conflict’s inception. However, visa problems faced by a large number of Thai players further put the event’s future in doubt. With the Chhun On Golf Club contest axed, the LIV feeder series will now have a two weeks break between its events in Jakarta and the Philippines.Listed below is the updated events list for the International Series:2–5 Oct 2025 – Jakarta International Championship, Damai Indah Golf (PIK Course), Jakarta, Indonesia23–26 Oct 2025 – Philippines presented by BingoPlus, Sta. Elena Golf Club, Manila30 Oct – 2 Nov 2025 – LINK Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong Golf Club6–9 Nov 2025 – Moutai Singapore Open, Singapore Island Country Club19–22 Nov 2025 – PIF Saudi International presented by SoftBank Investment Advisers, Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaMore details on the International Series will be updated as the season progresses.