Anthony Kim sends out congratulations for the 2025 Walker Cup players

Anthony Kim sent out a congratulatory message to the 2025 Walker Cup players, sharing a short clip on his X handle. Kim, who plays on the LIV Golf circuit, returned to professional golf in February 2024 after a 12-year absence.Team USA claimed its fifth consecutive Walker Cup, defeating Great Britain &amp; Ireland 17-9 at Cypress Point. After trailing 1-3 following Saturday morning foursomes, the U.S. team dominated the remaining sessions, including 8½ of 10 points in Sunday Singles, to secure a decisive victory in thick fog. The 51st edition of the Walker Cup will be held next September at Lahinch, Ireland, moving to even years to avoid clashing with the Ryder Cup.On X, Kim wrote:&quot;1% BETTER Congrats 2 the @WalkerCup players on an amazing week. B like these guys that work hard &amp; having amazing experiences or u can B a guy that sits online in his grammas basement that’s never done . Gr8ful 4 my family + sobriety SOBER is DOPE&quot;Since returning, Kim has struggled on tour, failing to score a point in nearly two LIV Golf seasons. His best result of the year was tied for 25th in Dallas. He currently ranks 55th in the Individual LIV Golf standings.Anthony Kim faces crucial decisions after LIV Golf relegationAnthony Kim’s future on LIV Golf is uncertain after finishing in the relegation zone this season. LIV Golf confirmed that players in the drop zone would lose their tour status, and with new CEO Scott O’Neil enforcing stricter rules, including LIV’s push for Official World Golf Ranking points, the margin for error is smaller than ever.At 40 years old, Anthony Kim now faces key choices if he wants to return to LIV Golf in 2026. One route is the Asian Tour International Series, where the top player across 10 events secures a LIV Golf card. With only four events completed and six remaining, including the Indonesian Masters (Oct 2-5), International Series Cambodia (Oct 9-12), International Series Philippines (Oct 23-26), Hong Kong Open (Oct 30-Nov 2), Singapore Open (Nov 6-9) and Saudi International (Nov 19-22), Kim still has opportunities to climb the standings.If he misses out on the International Series, Kim could attempt the LIV Promotions Event in December at Riyadh Golf Club, where the winner earns a tour card. Another option is to continue on the Asian Tour next year, combining regular events with the International Series to stay competitive. Alternatively, sponsorships on the DP World Tour could offer temporary opportunities, though nothing is guaranteed.Ultimately, Anthony Kim must decide if he’s willing to meet the physical and mental demands to return to top form. After a highly anticipated comeback, many expect him to continue fighting for another chapter in his professional career.