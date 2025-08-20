"I failed this time" - Anthony Kim gets emotional after being relegated from LIV Golf

Anthony Kim was recently relegated from LIV Golf. The former LIV Golf wildcard has now posted a heartfelt note on his official X account.Kim thanked everyone who was involved in the Saudi PIF-backed golf league, including the fans and all volunteers. Apart from that, the golfer also admitted to being grateful for everything even after this disappointing outcome.Anthony Kim wrote in the caption of his X post:&quot;Regardless of my results I wanna thank H.E. every1 involved @livgolf_league not excluding the volunteers &amp; fans 4 ur support. My family &amp; I r gr8ful🙏&amp; even tho I failed this time around if I have learned anything in recovery it’s 2 get back up &amp; keep goin❤️ #sober #girldad&quot;Take a look at what Kim posted on X here:Screenshot from Kim's post on X about his relegation / @AnthonyKim_Golf on XAnthony Kim's wildcard status exempted him from being relegated from LIV till this year. The latest update came shortly after LIV Golf's system of relegation underwent a massive update in 2025.Therefore, golfers who secured the 49th spot on LIV Golf Individual Standings or finished below that, are susceptible to relegation. Kim finished in 55th place with a total of 0.00 points.Anthony Kim's journey in LIV Golf has not been a very glorious one so far. This year, Kim started off his LIV Golf season with a T49 in LIV Golf Riyadh. It was followed by T51 and T50 in the LIV events in Adelaide and Hong Kong.The golfer's best performance this season was in LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club. Anthony Kim secured a T25 with a 54-hole total of 3-over-par 219. Apart from failing to secure his maiden LIV Golf victory, Kim didn't even bag a top 10 in LIV till today.His last performance for this season was in the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis. Kim secured the 51st spot on the leaderboard with a 54-hole total of 215(+2).Anthony Kim shares a 'positive note' despite facing relegation after LIV Golf IndianapolisThis year's LIV Golf Indianapolis was the last event for LIV golfers to stack up points for their individual standings. However, the former LIV Golf wildcard had to return empty-handed from Indianapolis.Anthony Kim shared an emotional letter for his fans where he admitted to his shortcomings. However, the golfer claimed that his game has improved even though it's not getting reflected on the scorecards.Take a look at Kim's Instagram post below:&quot;Thank U @livgolf_league INDIANAPOLIS... this was the final event of the individual season &amp; unfortunately, I didn’t have the results this year. On a positive note my game has gotten significantly better even tho the scores def didn’t reflect it but gr8 things take time.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKim joined the Saudi PIF-backed golf league after he made a comeback to professional golf following a 12-year-long hiatus. Despite sharing his mind on X and Instagram, Kim has not made any announcement regarding his future till now.