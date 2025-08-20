  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Anthony Kim
  • "I failed this time" - Anthony Kim gets emotional after being relegated from LIV Golf

"I failed this time" - Anthony Kim gets emotional after being relegated from LIV Golf

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Aug 20, 2025 16:00 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Greenbrier - Source: Imagn
Anthony Kim at LIV Golf Greenbrier - Source: Imagn

Anthony Kim was recently relegated from LIV Golf. The former LIV Golf wildcard has now posted a heartfelt note on his official X account.

Ad

Kim thanked everyone who was involved in the Saudi PIF-backed golf league, including the fans and all volunteers. Apart from that, the golfer also admitted to being grateful for everything even after this disappointing outcome.

Anthony Kim wrote in the caption of his X post:

"Regardless of my results I wanna thank H.E. every1 involved @livgolf_league not excluding the volunteers & fans 4 ur support. My family & I r gr8ful🙏& even tho I failed this time around if I have learned anything in recovery it’s 2 get back up & keep goin❤️ #sober #girldad"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Take a look at what Kim posted on X here:

Screenshot from Kim&#039;s post on X about his relegation / @AnthonyKim_Golf on X
Screenshot from Kim's post on X about his relegation / @AnthonyKim_Golf on X

Anthony Kim's wildcard status exempted him from being relegated from LIV till this year. The latest update came shortly after LIV Golf's system of relegation underwent a massive update in 2025.

Ad

Therefore, golfers who secured the 49th spot on LIV Golf Individual Standings or finished below that, are susceptible to relegation. Kim finished in 55th place with a total of 0.00 points.

Anthony Kim's journey in LIV Golf has not been a very glorious one so far. This year, Kim started off his LIV Golf season with a T49 in LIV Golf Riyadh. It was followed by T51 and T50 in the LIV events in Adelaide and Hong Kong.

Ad

The golfer's best performance this season was in LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club. Anthony Kim secured a T25 with a 54-hole total of 3-over-par 219. Apart from failing to secure his maiden LIV Golf victory, Kim didn't even bag a top 10 in LIV till today.

His last performance for this season was in the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis. Kim secured the 51st spot on the leaderboard with a 54-hole total of 215(+2).

Ad

Anthony Kim shares a 'positive note' despite facing relegation after LIV Golf Indianapolis

This year's LIV Golf Indianapolis was the last event for LIV golfers to stack up points for their individual standings. However, the former LIV Golf wildcard had to return empty-handed from Indianapolis.

Anthony Kim shared an emotional letter for his fans where he admitted to his shortcomings. However, the golfer claimed that his game has improved even though it's not getting reflected on the scorecards.

Ad

Take a look at Kim's Instagram post below:

"Thank U @livgolf_league INDIANAPOLIS... this was the final event of the individual season & unfortunately, I didn’t have the results this year. On a positive note my game has gotten significantly better even tho the scores def didn’t reflect it but gr8 things take time."

Kim joined the Saudi PIF-backed golf league after he made a comeback to professional golf following a 12-year-long hiatus. Despite sharing his mind on X and Instagram, Kim has not made any announcement regarding his future till now.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications