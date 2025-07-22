Anthony Kim plays golf against popular DJ with 5.5M followers ahead of LIV Golf UK

Anthony Kim enjoyed a round of golf with DJ and record producer Kygo. The 40-year-old is currently preparing for the next LIV Golf event, which is scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom from July 25-27.
LIV Golf Andalucia ended a couple of weeks ago at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, where Talor Gooch clinched the victory. With the final Major of the year in the books, LIV Golf players will return to the course at the JCB Golf & Country Club.
Anthony Kim and co. will take part in LIV Golf UK next. Ahead of the event, the golfer was spotted on the course with Kygo. The DJ, who has 5.5 million followers on Instagram, accompanied the golfer for a practice round.
As per Kim's Instagram stories, the LIV golfer and the DJ were both present at a property owned by Discovery Land Company in Portugal. In the picture, the golfer was spotted carrying his daughter Bella in his arms.
Take a look at the heartwarming update that Kim shared with his 68.5k followers on Instagram:
Kim often shares glimpses and clips from his practice sessions before tournaments. Apart from sharing a photo with Kygo, the golfer shared a clip on his Instagram story which showcased his swing.
Take a look at the still from the clip shared by Kim from the Portugal venue:
Kim will be back for the hunt of his first 2025 title at LIV Golf UK from July 25, 2025. His best performance of the year came last month at LIV Golf Dallas, where he ended with a T25 finish on the tournament leaderboard.
Anthony Kim hailed a popular country music icon for his comeback
Anthony Kim often showcases his love for music on social media. Back in March 2025, the LIV Golfer hailed popular country music artist Morgan Wallen, referencing his journey.
Sharing an image of his album on his Instagram story, Kim gave Wallen his flowers for powering through life and not giving up despite making mistakes.
"Almost no one will know wat it's like [to be] in the spotlight like @morganwallen and yeah maybe dude has made some mistakes: as young successful artist, but tell me one person that has it all figured out in their young adult life. If [you] think [you] could have handled it better than him [you are] a f***ing idiot."
Anthony Kim won three PGA Tour events before taking a 12-year break from golf to deal with various injuries and addiction issues. He returned to the course with LIV Golf in 2024.