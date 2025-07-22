Anthony Kim plays golf against popular DJ with 5.5M followers ahead of LIV Golf UK

Anthony Kim enjoyed a round of golf with DJ and record producer Kygo. The 40-year-old is currently preparing for the next LIV Golf event, which is scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom from July 25-27.

Ad

LIV Golf Andalucia ended a couple of weeks ago at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, where Talor Gooch clinched the victory. With the final Major of the year in the books, LIV Golf players will return to the course at the JCB Golf & Country Club.

Anthony Kim and co. will take part in LIV Golf UK next. Ahead of the event, the golfer was spotted on the course with Kygo. The DJ, who has 5.5 million followers on Instagram, accompanied the golfer for a practice round.

Ad

Trending

As per Kim's Instagram stories, the LIV golfer and the DJ were both present at a property owned by Discovery Land Company in Portugal. In the picture, the golfer was spotted carrying his daughter Bella in his arms.

Take a look at the heartwarming update that Kim shared with his 68.5k followers on Instagram:

Screenshot from Kim's Instagram story / IG: @anthonykimofficial

Kim often shares glimpses and clips from his practice sessions before tournaments. Apart from sharing a photo with Kygo, the golfer shared a clip on his Instagram story which showcased his swing.

Ad

Take a look at the still from the clip shared by Kim from the Portugal venue:

Screenshot taken from Kim's Instagram story / IG: @anthonykimofficial

Kim will be back for the hunt of his first 2025 title at LIV Golf UK from July 25, 2025. His best performance of the year came last month at LIV Golf Dallas, where he ended with a T25 finish on the tournament leaderboard.

Ad

Anthony Kim hailed a popular country music icon for his comeback

Anthony Kim often showcases his love for music on social media. Back in March 2025, the LIV Golfer hailed popular country music artist Morgan Wallen, referencing his journey.

Sharing an image of his album on his Instagram story, Kim gave Wallen his flowers for powering through life and not giving up despite making mistakes.

Ad

"Almost no one will know wat it's like [to be] in the spotlight like @morganwallen and yeah maybe dude has made some mistakes: as young successful artist, but tell me one person that has it all figured out in their young adult life. If [you] think [you] could have handled it better than him [you are] a f***ing idiot."

Ad

Screenshot from Kim's Instagram story / IG: @anthonykimofficial

Anthony Kim won three PGA Tour events before taking a 12-year break from golf to deal with various injuries and addiction issues. He returned to the course with LIV Golf in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More