Anthony Kim trolls $26.5M-worth NBA athlete while reacting to Wyndham Clark's locker room situation

Anthony Kim left a comment on a recent controversy surrounding Wyndham Clark at the US Open. Under a social media post regarding the fiasco, the LIV Golf wildcard left a reply, making a reference to NBA player D'Angelo Russell.Last month at Oakmont CC, golfers struggled to overcome the tough setting and challenging course setup. The 2025 US Open saw only one golfer finish with an under-par score, and Clark failed to make the cut.The golfer also reportedly caused property damage in the locker room area out of frustration. Reports also indicate that Oakmont has handed Clark a ban, and in order to be allowed again, he would have to donate to charity, undergo therapy and pay for the damages.Anthony Kim's dig comes after NUCLR GOLF shared some comments from golfer and analyst Kevin Kisner on the matter. The post was captioned:&quot;'Locker rooms are supposed to be sacred. Not sure how that picture got out.' —Kevin Kisner comments on the Wyndham Clark situation at Oakmont. Thoughts on this?&quot;Anthony Kim left his take below the post, referring to a locker room issue surrounding D'Angelo Russell. Kim name dropped the $26.5 million worth (according to Forbes) Dallas Mavericks point guard in his response, and said:&quot;Not when d Angelo Russel is around😂&quot;D'Angelo Russell had a controversial locker room incident when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016. As per ESPN, he allegedly recorded a private conversation in the locker room. This is likely the incident Kim was referring to.Anthony Kim recently earned his best finish on LIV GolfAnthony Kim's return to golf with LIV Golf has certainly not gone according to plan for him. But the 40-year-old, who is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, showcased glimpses of his quality in June when he recorded a T25 finish at LIV Golf Dallas.This marked Kim's first top-25 finish since joining LIV Golf in 2024. He recorded rounds of +3, +2, and -2 to finish with an overall score of three-over.Kim wasn't able to build on his strong showing at the Maridoe Golf Club earlier this month as he finished 52nd at LIV Golf Andalucía. In Spain, the former Team USA Ryder Cup member recorded a score of 13-over. Talor Gooch won the event with a score of 8-under.Anthony Kim battled numerous injuries and addiction issues during his 12-year hiatus from golf. But he is now a regular at LIV Golf events and is one of the wild card players on the league for the 2025 season.