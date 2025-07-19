Wyndham Clark stays silent on Oakmont CC ban as he declines media requests at The Open

A few days ago, it was reported that Wyndham Clark has been banned from Oakmont CC for damaging his locker after missing the cut at the U.S. Open 2025. While golf fans were eager to hear from the 31-year-old, it seems they won't be able to listen to what Clark has to say. As per The Daily Telegraph's James Corrigan, Clark has declined media requests despite an impressive outing during Round 3 of The Open 2025. On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Corrigan wrote a post in which he detailed Clark's refusal to speak with the media. Corrigan wrote:&quot;Wyndham Clark, who, it revealed earlier this week, was banned from Oakmont for smashing up lockers during the US Open, has declined to talk to the media, despite shooting a 66 today. Weak does not begin to describe it.&quot;You can check what James Corrigan's wrote about Wyndham Clark in the X post below: In Round 3 of The Open 2025, Clark scored five birdies, which takes his total to 5-under par. The American golfer's performance at Royal Portrush also placed him at T12 as of this writing. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the last round on Sunday and whether he answers questions from the media.A detailed look at Wyndham Clark's scorecard in Round 3 of The Open 2025Wyndham Clark during Round 3 of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Saturday, July 19th. [Image via Gettty]As mentioned above, Wyndham Clark had his best round of the ongoing Open in the third round, which is being played on Saturday. In this round, Clark scored three birdies, which came on the par-4 hole 1, par-4 hole 4, par-4 hole 9, par-5 hole 12, and par-4 hole 17. Here is a detailed look at Clark's performance on all 18 holes during Round 3 of The Open 2025 at Royal Portrush: Front Nine:par 4 Hole 1 — 4par 5 Hole 2 — 5par 3 Hole 3 — 2 ( birdie )par 4 Hole 4 — 4par 4 Hole 5 — 4par 3 Hole 6 — 3par 5 Hole 7 — 5par 4 Hole 8 — 4par 4 Hole 9 — 4Front Nine total — 33Back Nine:par 4 Hole 10 — 4par 4 Hole 11 — 5 ( bogey )par 5 Hole 12 — 7 ( double bogey )par 3 Hole 13 — 3par 4 Hole 14 — 4par 4 Hole 15 — 3 ( birdie )par 3 Hole 16 — 3par 4 Hole 17 — 4par 4 Hole 18 — 4Back Nine total — 33