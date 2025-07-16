Wyndham Clark hit with permanent Oakmont ban after US Open locker-room meltdown: Reports

Wyndham Clark has reportedly been permanently banned from Oakmont Golf Club, a month after his US Open locker-room meltdown. The three-time PGA Tour champion is no longer allowed on the property, though the ban may be lifted under certain conditions.

Last month, Wyndham Clark carded a pair of 74s to make an early exit from the US Open. A bogey on the final hole cost him the cut at Oakmont. Following this, the 2023 US Open champion failed to control his emotions and vented his frustration in the locker room at Oakmont Country Club. He reportedly damaged lockers in the changing area, and photos of the property damage went viral online.

On Tuesday, July 15, Pat Mayo of Underdog reported that Oakmont has permanently banned Clark from the property. This decision comes nearly a month after he publicly apologized for his actions.

"BREAKING: Sources tell me Wyndham Clark is no longer be permitted on Oakmont property," he wrote on X. "There is a path for him to be reinstated if he pays for the damages, makes charitable donations, and completes counseling. Oakmont will host the US Open next in 2033."

For the uninitiated, Clark had publicly apologized just a few days after the Oakmont meltdown.

"I've had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year, some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened,” he said during the Travelers Championship.

"But I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up. I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team. I still am on the outside looking in for the FedEx Cup. So I'm starting to move on and focus on those things," he added.

When will Wyndham Clark tee off at the Open Championship 2025, Round 1?

Wyndham Clark is paired alongside Corey Conners and Tom Hoge for the first round of the Open Championship 2025. The trio will tee off on Thursday, July 17, at 5:20 a.m. ET from the first tee.

Clark has had a mixed season, with just one top-10 finish in 18 starts so far. He missed four cuts but also has five other top-25 finishes. His best result was a T5 finish at the Texas Houston Children’s Open.

Speaking of his Open Championship record, Wyndham Clark has played the event three times and has made the cut twice. However, last year he missed the weekend after shooting rounds of 78 and 80.

