"Cashed!"; "Experiment over" - Fans react to Anthony Kim's relegation from LIV Golf

Fans on social media have reacted to Anthony Kim's official relegation from the LIV Golf League. The American golfer surprised his fans after returning to the game following his decade-long break last season.

Kim made his return at the LIV Golf Jeddah event but struggled with his game. He had a tough time on the green both last season and in 2025. The 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis was the final individual event of the season, and after that, he finished in 55th position in the standings.

Flushing It shared the news on its X account with a caption:

"Anthony Kim is currently 53rd in Indianapolis and about to be officially relegated from the LIV Golf League without winning a single point over 2 seasons"

Fans jumped to the comments section to share their opinions about it.

"Cashed!" a fan wrote.

"Good. Experiment over," another fan said.

“Relegated” in a made up league…look into the Premier League first," a fan added.

Here are more fans' reactions:

"Was hoping the guy would figure it out, but I’m not sure he’s even placed in the top half the whole time v," one more fan said.

"Onto his next career as a right wing grifter and twitter agonist.. ," a fan added.

"Not surprising," one more fan said.

A look into Anthony Kim’s performance in 2025

This season on LIV Golf, Anthony Kim began the season in the Riyadh event. He played three rounds of 71, 73, and 72 to settle in T49. His struggles continued as he recorded a T51 finish in the Adelaide event and a T50 in Hong Kong.

At the LIV Golf Miami, Kim had a decent run. He started the game with an opening round of 74 and then carded 83 on the second day. However, he found some relief in the final round, and after playing a round of 67, he settled in T29. Some of his notable finishes this season in the Saudi league were T25 at Dallas and T44 at Chicago.

Here are the results of the tournaments Anthony Kim played on the LIV Golf in 2025:

LIV Golf Riyadh: T49 (71, 73, 72): E

LIV Golf Adelaide: T51 (73, 77, 76): +10

LIV Golf Hong Kong: T50 (75, 68, 67): E

LIV Golf Singapore: T47 (73, 73, 72): +5

LIV Golf Miami: T29 (74, 83, 67): +8

LIV Golf Mexico City: 51 (71, 77, 75): +10

LIV Golf Korea: 53 (79, 74, 74): +11

LIV Golf Virginia: T44 (73, 72, 70): +2

LIV Golf Dallas: T25 (75, 74, 70): +3

LIV Golf Andalucía: 52 (76, 73, 77): +13

LIV Golf United Kingdom: T47 (72, 74, 70): +3

LIV Golf Chicago: T44 (82, 68, 66): +3

LIV Golf Indianapolis: T51 (73, 74, 68): +2

