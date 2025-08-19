Anthony Kim opens up on being relegated from LIV Golf

Anthony Kim was absent for two consecutive seasons, and this has ultimately led to his relegation from the tour. This means that he will not get automatically qualified for the tour in the 2026 season because he does not have enough qualifying points. Kim talked about how his life had altered dramatically since returning to golf.Anthony Kim talked about his two seasons on X and left a brief message for fans. He explained how much playing golf for LIV had altered his life and allowed him to overcome his mental health issues. Speaking more about his comeback, Kim thanked his fans for all of their love and support. The post read:&quot;Although my @livgolf_league season maybe over yall will be seeing me again soon 😳🤷‍♂️😂. I remain gr8ful 4 all the ❤️I’ve been shown since being back in the public 👁️. BTW @realDonaldTrump is crushing it am I right?❤️&quot;Anthony Kim @AnthonyKim_GolfLINKAlthough my @livgolf_league season maybe over yall will be seeing me again soon 😳🤷‍♂️😂. I remain gr8ful 4 all the ❤️I’ve been shown since being back in the public 👁️. BTW @realDonaldTrump is crushing it am I right?❤️The 40-year-old golfer had to stop playing golf in 2012 because of several injuries. During his 12-year absence, Kim even experienced mental illness, which exacerbated his situation. After his first daughter, Bella, was born, his life took a different turn. Kim signed a deal with LIV and returned to the game in 2022 because he wanted to become the perfect father and role model for his daughter.Anthony Kim shares a new venture with fans to give updates on his future plansAnthony Kim at the LIV Golf Houston - First Round - Source: ImagnApart from uploading a message on X, Anthony Kim also shared a post on Instagram showcasing how his LIV Golf Indianapolis tournament went. Additionally, he emphasized his tour experience and expressed gratitude to the fans for their support. Kim also gave his supporters some news on how he plans to post updates on his website. This post's caption said:&quot;Thank U @livgolf_league INDIANAPOLIS🙏 4 the ❤️. As many of yall that support me know this was the final event of the individual season &amp; unfortunately didn’t have the results this year. On a positive note my game has gotten significantly better even tho the scores def didn’t reflect it but gr8 things take time.&quot;The caption continued:&quot;I have lots of thoughts on the last 2 years, my journey in recovery from mental illness &amp; addiction &amp; my future plans. I will share on www.anthonykimofficial.com starting next week that I think would be interesting 2 some. Thank U GOD 4 my family @emilybstanley &amp; BELLA, sobriety, the ❤️&amp; support from all around the world🙏.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKim gave his best performance of the 2025 season at Maridoe Golf Club during the LIV Golf Dallas. The golfer finished with a 3-over-par total score of 219. He finished the competition tied for 25th place as a result.