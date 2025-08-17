LIV Golf confirms Indianapolis return in 2026 amid addition of new venues

LIV Golf is looking to make a splash in the 2026 season. The tour has already announced that it will be conducting its first ever event in Africa. In addition, LIV will also return to venues like Andalucia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and more. Now, LIV has also revealed that the league will be making its return to Indianapolis in 2026.

In 2025, LIV Golf decided to make its Indianapolis debut in search of a fresh course and a fresh matchup. It became one of the most anticipated events of the tour and it is currently underway at The Club at Chatham Hills. The course has been giving a risk and reward type of situation to the golfers, making the tournament a great success.

LIV has therefore made the decision to return to Indianapolis next season. Ross Hallett, Executive Vice President and Head of Events at the LIV, confirmed this in a statement, saying,

"The Indiana region, city of Westfield, Hamilton County, and Chatham Hills have all been tremendous hosts to LIV, and we’re looking forward to building on this momentum when the league returns to The Club at Chatham Hills in 2026."

Hallett went on to explain how the course's unique design led them to make this decision. He added:

"From the course’s outstanding design to the record attendance and fantastic energy throughout the community, this week’s Indiana debut has exceeded our high expectations. We’ve already begun planning for next year, and we can’t wait to raise the bar in 2026.”

According to LIV's official website, The Club at Chatham Hills will host LIV Golf Indianapolis next season, from August 21–23, 2026.

The Club at Chatham Hills is "thrilled" to welcome LIV Golf back in 2026

Any course would be delighted to have LIV Golf on board, and Indianapolis is no exception. LIV has grown to be one of the most talked-about tours in the world. This was emphasized by Steve Henke, owner of the Henke Development Group of The Club at Chatham Hills. He explained how everyone is very excited to host the tour.

Henke went on to describe how LIV takes a different approach to the game, which helps the game and the courses it plays on become more well-known. He said:

"We are thrilled to confirm LIV Golf’s return to The Club at Chatham Hills next year. LIV Golf delivers an incredible mix of competition, entertainment, and premium hospitality that has showcased our community on a global stage. It’s an honor for our course to serve as the backdrop for such an elite event and we plan to make the 2026 event even bigger and better."

Apart from this, according to rumors, LIV has been involved in a variety of activities in an attempt to find common ground with OWGR. Furthermore, the league has also confirmed its interest in hosting tournaments for women's golf as well.

