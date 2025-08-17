Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina enjoys full fan village experience at Jason Derulo concert during LIV Golf Indianapolis

  • home icon
NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram on Saturday, capturing her day at the LIV Golf Indianapolis event at The Club at Chatham Hills. The pictures were taken during the Jason Derulo concert that capped off the second day of the tournament and they showed her enjoying the full fan village experience.

In the first photo, Paulina posed with her husband Dustin Johnson near the stage. Paulina wore a green sleeveless crop top with a black mini skirt and sneakers, while Dustin was in a dark t-shirt, black shorts, white sneakers and a white cap.

“F𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗋𝖺𝗇𝗀𝖾 𝗍𝗈 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗀𝖾,” she captioned the post.

Another picture showed her alongside country singer Riley Green, who sported a light blue Bulls T-shirt, jeans and a backward cap. A third image captured a wider group moment with Paulina chatting among friends backstage.

She also posted a group photo featuring Johnson, Green and herself together. Other shots saw her mingling backstage with crew members and friends, as well as a final picture of her standing side-stage with a drink in hand overlooking the packed audience.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina teased new music project

Earlier this summer, Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky shared a mysterious Instagram story teasing a possible new music release. The photo showed her car’s infotainment screen connected to her phone, displaying a track titled “If These Heels Co…” with Paulina Gretzky listed as the artist.

She captioned the click, writing:

“Stay tuned”

This year, Paulina had been spotted collaborating with Nashville-based singer-songwriter Tyler Reeve. Back in March, she posted photos from a recording session that showed her at the mixing console, sitting beside Reeve as he played guitar, and posing around the studio.

Her link with Reeve goes back even further. In December, Paulina gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at what appeared to be a holiday music project. She shared photos from SpiritMusic Studios, decorated for Christmas, featuring gold plaques of country hits, festive neon signs, and a fully lit tree.

At the time, she captioned one of the stories, writing:

“Can’t wait to share what I’ve been up to 🎵🎶 @tylerreeve.”

Among the shots was a group photo with country star Chris Young, songwriter Trannie Anderson and Reeve.

