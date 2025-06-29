"Stay tuned": Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina teases new track with sneak peek into her playlist

NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky gave fans a surprise glimpse into what appears to be new music this weekend. On Saturday, Pualina shared a mysterious Instagram story that hinted at an upcoming release.

Ad

In the photo, she snapped a shot from inside her car showing her vehicle’s infotainment screen connected via Bluetooth to an iPhone. Displayed on the screen was a track titled “If These Heels Co…” credited to Paulina Gretzky herself.

In the caption, she added:

“Stay tuned”

via Instagram /@paulinagretzky

Paulina Gretzky is a model, singer, social media personality, and actress. She gained attention through magazine features, red carpet appearances and a strong social media presence. In addition to modeling, she has appeared in a few films including Grown Ups 2 (2013) and Fame (2009).

Ad

Trending

She once also performed a song titled "Collecting Dust" on MTV’s Laguna Beach in 2005 and quite recently linked up with American country singer Tyler Reeve in Nashville. They spent time in a professional recording studio where they worked on music together. In March, Paulina shared a set of pictures from their studio visit on her Instagram.

The photos showed Paulina seated at a mixing console with another artist, likely Tyler Reeve. Other pictures captured her posing in the studio, taking a close-up selfie on a plane and sitting next to Reeve while he played guitar.

Ad

Wayne Gtretzky’s daughter Pualina had linked at winter collab with Tyler Reeve and Chris Young

This wasn't Paulina and Tyler Reeve’s first time hinting at a collaboration. Back in December, Paulina had shared Instagram stories suggesting a holiday music project with Reeve. The photos featured a modern studio with the “SpiritMusic” logo, which is a known music publisher.

Ad

“Can’t wait to share what I’ve been up to 🎵🎶 @tylerreeve,” Paulina wrote in one of her stories.

One of the stories showed framed plaques of hit songs like “Five More Minutes” by Scotty McCreery and “Good Vibes” by Chris Janson. Paulina also posted a group photo with country star Chris Young, songwriter Trannie Anderson and Tyler Reeve.

The studio had festive Christmas decorations including a neon sign reading “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and a fully decorated tree. The last photo showed Paulina, Chris Young, and Tyler Reeve together in front of the Christmas tree, wrapping up the visit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama