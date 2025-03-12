Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina rocks $1780 outfit ft. Drake NOCTA Certified Lover Boy Air Force 1s in Nashville record studio

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina linked up with American country music artist Tyler Reeve earlier this week in Nashville where they jammed in a recording studio.

On Monday, Paulina shared a carousel of pictures from her studio outing. She paired $1,290 "FERN" stained green camouflage long pants with a $75 Je'taime bodysuit for the outfit she wore on the occasion.

Paulina then layered with a $248 SER.O.YA Storme Relaxed Shacket and completed the look with $167 Nike x Drake NOCTA Air Force 1 Low "Certified Lover Boy" sneakers. In the caption of the post, she wrote:

“F𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝗇𝖺𝗌𝗁, 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝗅𝗈𝗏𝖾”

One of the photos showed Paulina Gretzky sitting in a recording studio with another artist, both seated in front of a mixing console.

Another photo featured Paulina posing inside the studio wearing her outfit, standing with a drink on the table beside her. The next click was a close-up selfie of Paulina inside what appeared to be an airplane.

A third image saw Paulina sitting on a couch with Tyler Reeve, who was playing a guitar. The penultimate slide showed Paulina sitting in a dark studio, facing a large mixing console with Reeve. The final slide was a wide shot of the professional recording studio setup.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina had teased possible collaboration with Tyler Reeve

Earlier last year in December, Paulina Gretzky shared a series of Instagram stories hinting at a possible Christmas project with country singer Tyler Reeve. One of her pictures featured a modern recording studio with the "SpiritMusic" logo on the wall. Spirit Music Group is an independent music publisher founded in 1995, known for managing songs by artists like Pete Townsend, Ed Sheeran and Chaka Khan.

Another image showed a wall decorated with framed plaques of hit songs and albums, including Scotty McCreery's Five More Minutes and Chris Janson's #1 Good Vibes and Southbound #1.

“Can’t wait to share what I’ve been up to 🎵🎶 @tylerreeve,” Paulina wrote in one of her stories.

Paulina later posted a group photo with country singer Chris Young, songwriter Trannie Anderson and Tyler Reeve.

She wore a black cropped long-sleeve top, high-waisted blue jeans and white sneakers. Young was dressed in a camo jacket, blue jeans and a beige baseball cap. Anderson sported a brown corduroy jumpsuit with light sneakers and a brown baseball cap, while Reeve wore a black long coat, black pants and black boots.

via Instagram /@paulinagretzky

The holiday theme continued in her next posts. One showed a neon sign reading “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, surrounded by wreaths and red ribbons. Another featured Paulina and Trannie Anderson posing in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

In the final story, Paulina posed with Chris Young and Tyler Reeve in front of the Christmas tree, wrapping up her studio visit.

