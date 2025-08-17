Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky rocks green top at LIV Golf Indianapolis concert

Dustin Johnson is starring in this week's LIV Golf event in Indianapolis. His wife, Paulina Gretzky, turned heads with her chic look earlier in the week at The Club at Chatham Hills.Following the conclusion of the first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis, a concert was held on the golf club's premises. Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky were spotted taking in country star Riley Green's melodies.In a recent post on Instagram, the LIV Golf star's wife shared a series of images from the evening. Paulina Gretzky stunned in a green cropped sleeveless polo from Ralph Lauren paired with a black skirt.She cleverly captioned the post (via Instagram @paulinagretzky):&quot;From the range to the stage.&quot;Here's a look at the model's stunning outfit in her most recent photo dump on Instagram (via Instagram @paulinagretzky): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaulina Gretzky accessorized the outfit perfectly with a pair of Adidas' Samba OG sneakers in the Core Black, Cloud White, and Gum colorway and white socks. The trending sneakers retail for $100 on the brand's official website.The 36-year-old wore two gold necklaces while rocking an open, wavy hairdo. Her makeup look was done by renowned makeup artist Hailey Hoff.Gretzky's most recent Instagram post featured pictures with Dustin Johnson and Riley Green in the background of the concert set.How is Dustin Johnson doing at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis?Dustin Johnson opened up the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis with an astounding 9 under par 62 round. He followed it up was a stellar 7 under par 64 round on Saturday.The American golfer is tied for first place with a total score of 16 under par through 36 holes of competition. He shares the position at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis with Torque GC's Sebastian Munoz.Johnson's 4 Aces GC team sits in the solo second place with a 36 under par score leading up to the final round of the tournament. Torque GC leads with a total 39 under par score.Here's a look at Dustin Johnson's scorecards for the past two rounds at The Club at Chatham Hills (via LIV Golf):Round 1 (9 under par - 62)Hole 1 (par 4) - 3Hole 2 (par 3) - 4Hole 3 (par 4) - 3Hole 4 (par 4) - 4Hole 5 (par 4) - 4Hole 6 (par 4) - 4Hole 7 (par 5) - 4Hole 8 (par 3) - 3Hole 9 (par 4) - 3Hole 10 (par 4) - 3Hole 11 (par 3) - 3Hole 12 (par 4) - 3Hole 13 (par 5) - 4Hole 14 (par 3) - 3Hole 15 (par 4) - 4Hole 16 (par 4) - 3Hole 17 (par 5) - 4Hole 18 (par 4) - 4Round 2 (7 under par - 64)Hole 1 (par 4) - 4Hole 2 (par 3) - 3Hole 3 (par 4) - 4Hole 4 (par 4) - 4Hole 5 (par 4) - 4Hole 6 (par 4) - 3Hole 7 (par 5) - 4Hole 8 (par 3) - 3Hole 9 (par 4) - 3Hole 10 (par 4) - 3Hole 11 (par 3) - 3Hole 12 (par 4) - 3Hole 13 (par 5) - 4Hole 14 (par 3) - 3Hole 15 (par 4) - 4Hole 16 (par 4) - 3Hole 17 (par 5) - 5Hole 18 (par 4) - 4